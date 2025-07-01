Review: ‘The Reservoir’ offers life lessons with comedy & heartache, addiction & aging, at The Geffen Playhouse

Review: THE RESERVOIR is a well-crafted intergenerational lesson in living a good life and celebrating the memories of those you hold most dear. The superb new play by Jake Brasch is skillfully directed by Shelley Butler and is now playing through July 20, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater at The Geffen Playhouse.

The Reservoir is mostly a comedy that focuses on Josh, a young man struggling with alcohol addiction. His recovery is paired with his journey to reconnect with his grandparents and his efforts to help them forestall their ever looming senior moments. The dual problems become so tethered it is inevitable that both suffer when one breaks.

What makes this show a must-see? The characters in The Reservoir are magnificent. Jake Horowitz turbocharges his performance as Josh, and his spectrum of fears and feelings fuel the energy of the story. But it’s the four grandparents who are the beating heart of the show. They are out to help Josh become less of a disappointment, and maybe even grow up. Josh’s fierce Jewish grandma Beverly steals the show thanks to Liz Larsen taking the stereotype Bubbe role and elevating her many facets, from Jazzercise maven to sobriety coach. Lee Wilkof provides big laughs as Grandpa Shrimpy, who is preparing for his second Bar Mitzvah at age 83. Now in assisted living with cognitive decline, Nana Irene is so sweetly played by Carolyn Migini, aided by grumpy grandpa Hank, who Geoffrey Wade powerfully turns from stoical to inconsolable, having endured Josh’s failings for the last time.

The self-centered alcoholic Josh is hard to like at first. He’s dropped out of NYU after drunken blackouts, and gets kicked out of a sober living house. So he shows up at his mom’s Colorado home asking for one more chance. Mom (Marin Hinkle, brilliant in multiple roles) has given him too many chances already but agrees with conditions— a job at a bookstore and spending time with both sets of grandparents who live nearby. The tolerate bookstore manager Hugo (Adrián González, a tremendous talent who takes on additional roles) is full of surprises as Josh’s story unfolds. And as it unfolds you will be thankful that you have seen this funny and heartfelt production that makes theater-lovers come alive with emotions. It’s a truly great show.

THE RESERVOIR is written by Jake Brasch, directed by Shelley Butler. The Reservoir, in Partnership with Denver Center for the Performing Arts & Alliance Theatre, is now playing through July 20, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater at The Geffen Playhouse, located at 10886 Le Conte Avenue in Westwood, California. For tickets call 310-208-2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org.

The Reservoir video clips accessible at the Geffen’s YouTube channel: