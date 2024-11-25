Review: ‘Waiting For Godot’ ponders our absurd existence at the Geffen Playhouse thru Dec 21

WAITING FOR GODOT is the absurdist masterpiece by Samuel Beckett, with existential mindfulness, comedy, and rambling monologues from unique untethered characters.

Waiting For Godot is at The Geffen Playhouse Gil Cates Theater, from November 13, and recently extended through December 21, 2024. A Nobel Prize winner for Literature, playwright Samuel Beckett (1906-1989) is renowned for his works that “capture the pathos and ironies of life, yet still maintain his faith in man’s capacity for compassion and survival.”

There have been a plethora of productions over the years mounted around the world, all with their own interpretation trying to make sense of Beckett’s nebulous Godot message. None could have done justice to the material more than this Geffen Playhouse show brilliantly directed by Gare St Lazare Ireland’s Judy Hegarty Lovett. It stars Rainn Wilson as Vladimir (Didi) and Aasif Mandvi as Estragon (Gogo), the endlessly patient/impatient duo longing for the arrival of Godot. Conor Lovett plays Pozzo, Adam Stein as Lucky, and sharing the role of Boy are Lincoln Bonilla and Jack McSherry.

As Didi and Gogo, Wilson (of The Office fame) and Mandvi (The Daily Show) put their superb comedic timing to work as they establish their strange relationship. Thanks to the complete embodiment of their roles, all rings true as they loiter all day hoping for the elusive title character. Hopes are deferred after brief appearances by the young Boy (played sweetly by Lincoln Bonilla/Jack McSherry).

Braking up the monotony of waiting, a loud snapping whip heralds the approach of the bully Pozzo (Lovett) who leads his slave Lucky (Stein) around on a rope leash. Their interaction is a showstopper, especially when the hunched and broken drudge Lucky is ordered to “dance” and “think.” A bizarre yet magnificent moment follows. Actually, the entire show is bizarre yet magnificent.

The stage is perfectly set for the tone of the endless waiting, thanks to Kaye Voyce, Scenic and Costume Designer, who provides an effective bleak landscape with a stark metal tree and a rock. Simon Bennison’s impressive lighting design creating the dawn to dusk atmosphere also deserves recognition.

Also kudos to The Geffen’s new Artistic Director Tarell Alvin McCraney, who will open the 2025 season, January 29, 2025, with Michael Frayn’s NOISES OFF, an action-packed backstage comedy that is sure to excite theater lovers. You won’t have long to wait!

Waiting For Godot is now playing, extended thru December 21, 2024, in the Gil Cates Theater at The Geffen Playhouse, located at 10886 Le Conte Avenue in Westwood, California. For tickets call 310-208-2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org.