‘Noises Off’ at Geffen Playhouse showcases outrageous comedy chaos

NOISES OFF, one of the funniest stage-plays ever written, needs a cast with ultra sharp comedic skills and exceptional timing. So congratulations are in order for the hilarious show now playing through Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Westwood’s Geffen Playhouse, a co-production with the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Bringing that lightning-in-a-bottle performance magic to the Geffen is a brilliant ensemble that is the heart of the show. And keeping that heart beating as fast as the slamming doors throughout the show is director Anna D. Shapiro.

The cast features Vaneh Assadourian, Amanda Fink, Audrey Francis, Francis Guinan, Rick Holmes, Ora Jones, David Lind, James Vincent Meredith, and Max Stewart. All are masters of taking the physical comedy to the max. They leave you breathless in the outrageous British farce where chaos reigns onstage and backstage.

Noises Off is Michael Frayn’s play within a play about a series of mishaps involving a hapless theatre company. There’s one catastrophe after another involving props, entrances, sardines, and romances that flounder over three acts.

For truly incredible side-splitting entertainment, NOISES OFF plays January 29 through March 9, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater at The Geffen Playhouse, located at 10886 Le Conte Avenue in Westwood, California. For tickets call 310-208-2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org.