‘Noises Off’ at Geffen Playhouse showcases outrageous comedy chaos

Feb 18th, 2025

 NOISES OFF, one of the funniest stage-plays ever written, needs a cast with ultra sharp comedic skills and exceptional timing. So congratulations are in order for the hilarious show now playing through Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Westwood’s Geffen Playhouse, a co-production with the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

L-R: Francis Guinan, Amanda Fink, Audrey Francis, Ora Jones and David Lind in Noises Off at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Anna D. Shapiro. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

  Bringing that lightning-in-a-bottle performance magic to the Geffen is a brilliant ensemble that is the heart of the show. And keeping that heart beating as fast as the slamming doors throughout the show is director Anna D. Shapiro.

 The cast features Vaneh Assadourian, Amanda Fink, Audrey Francis, Francis Guinan, Rick Holmes, Ora Jones, David Lind, James Vincent Meredith, and Max Stewart. All are masters of taking the physical comedy to the max. They leave you breathless in the outrageous British farce where chaos reigns onstage and backstage.

L-R: Max Stewart, James Vincent Meredith, Audrey Francis, Francis Guinan, Ora Jones, Rick Holmes, Amanda Fink and David Lind in Noises Off at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Anna D. Shapiro. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

 Noises Off is Michael Frayn’s play within a play about a series of mishaps involving a hapless theatre company. There’s one catastrophe after another involving props, entrances, sardines, and romances that flounder over three acts.

 For truly incredible side-splitting entertainment, NOISES OFF plays January 29 through March 9, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater at The Geffen Playhouse, located at 10886 Le Conte Avenue in Westwood, California. For tickets call 310-208-2028 or online at  www.geffenplayhouse.org.

L-R: (Standing) Geffen Playhouse Executive Director/CEO Gil Cates, Jr., Max Stewart, Vaneh Assadourian, Rick Holmes, David Lind, James Vincent Meredith and Geffen Playhouse artistic director Tarell Alvin McCraney; (Seated) Ora Jones, Amanda C. Fink, Audrey Francis and Francis Guinan at the February 6, 2025 Opening Night of Noises Off at Geffen Playhouse. Photo by Jordan Strauss.

Margie Barron has written for a wide variety of outlets including Gannett newspapers, Nickelodeon, Tiger Beat and 16 Magazine, Fresh!, Senior Life, Production Update, airline magazines, etc. Margie is also proud to have been half of the husband & wife writing team Frank & Margie Barron, who had written together for various entertainment and travel publications for more than 38 years.

