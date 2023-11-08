The Grinch & Harry Potter celebrate Christmas 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Thanksgiving is almost here, and everyone can give thanks for Universal Studios Hollywood. Why? Because the holiday season will be launched at USH with the always popular seasonal favorites– “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” and “Grinchmas,™” beginning Friday, November 24, 2023, and running daily through Monday, January 1, 2024. All holiday activities are included in the price of theme park admission.

Full of magic, “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” will bring the spirit of the holiday season to the village of Hogsmeade™ as the land is transformed with merry décor of shimmering lights, decorative garlands and festive wreaths. Guests can take delight in special holiday a cappella performances from the Frog Choir, stroll through the village shops while sipping delicious hot Butterbeer™ or savor festive fare at Three Broomsticks™.

Beginning at dusk each night, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts™ Castle” will dazzle with stunning imagery as the impressive light projection show illuminates Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, bringing the iconic Hogwarts™ castle to life and infusing the land with the sounds of an arrangement of music from the Harry Potter film series.

Also, it’s beginning to look a lot like “Grinchmas™” at Universal Studios Hollywood, because part of the celebrations at USH is the spirited “Grinchmas” Who-bilation. It’s returning with an all-new daytime performance featuring the Who-Bee Doo-Wops group, Who-ville’s latest musical sensation rocking out to hip-swinging, bell-ringing holiday classics for the Whos and guests to enjoy.

The familiar and festive topsy-turvy 65 foot-tall “Grinchmas” tree, adorned with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights will stand tall within Universal Plaza, entertaining guests with a nightly tree lighting ceremony and snowfall flurry, bringing good tidings and season’s greetings to all.

“Grinchmas” activities will include photo opportunities with the Grinch and his faithful dog Max, a chance to spend time with Cindy-Lou Who as she leads daily story time for young guests looking to learn “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and visit to the Who-ville post office to mail a merry postcard sharing three good deeds.

A themed craft area will provide guests the opportunity for jolly holiday decorating by creating paper ornaments to adorn the Grinchmas tree or to take home as a holiday souvenir. Plus, a selection of themed Who-tacular sweet treats, including the Grinch Donut and hot cocoa can be purchased.

Adding to the theme park activities, Universal CityWalk Hollywood will be dressed for the holiday season with spirited décor and a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree featuring more than 200,000 LED lights. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen presents a new seasonal milkshake, available both at the Foundry milkshake bar and in the dining room. The ever-popular Voodoo Doughnut will entice guests with delicious seasonal flavors to celebrate the holiday spirit. Antojitos Cocina Mexicana serves up a variety of festive-themed drinks, including Mistletoe Mule, Chestnut Horchata and Apple Cider Margarita. NBC Sports Grill & Brew spreads holiday cheer with a tasty Peppermint Martini, and Jimmy Buffett’s® Margaritaville® whips up a deliciously creamy and joyful drink with its Co-co-Colada. VIVO Italian Kitchen offers an assortment of flavorful drinks with the Winter Martini, Apple Cheer Martini and Hot Apple Cider, which is available as a non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage. Of course guests must be 21 years or older with a valid photo ID to purchase or drink alcoholic beverages.

It’s a great place to enjoy the holidays, for more information go to www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.