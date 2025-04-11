The Art of Showcasing Talent, portrait of Michael Orland & OPEN MIC

How do celebrated singing stars get their start? Sometimes all it takes is someone encouraging them to take a chance, and having the musical support to make a singer shine. That’s what’s happening with OPEN MIC(hael) NIGHT with Michael Orland, the talent show that sort of recreates the personal experience of auditioning for American Idol, but with way less pressure.

Michael Orland was an integral part of the mega-hit TV show American Idol for 16 seasons as the pianist, arranger, vocal coach and associate musical director, both on FOX and ABC. He also served as pianist/coach for two season’s of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, among other impressive musical credits. Michael Orland was an integral part of the mega-hit TV showfor 16 seasons as the pianist, arranger, vocal coach and associate musical director, both on FOX and ABC. He also served as pianist/coach for two season’s of NBC’s, among other impressive musical credits.

Now Orland is continuing his musical mission of showcasing fresh talent with his monthly OPEN MIC(hael) NIGHT in the historic El Portal Theatre’s Monroe Forum. “My residency means a great deal because I’ve been coming here for decades, doing many shows and concerts, most recently with Sam Harris. But I’ve never played the Monroe Forum. It’s a more intimate theater experience and perfect for this Open Mic concept,” Orland explains.

That concept is an inspiring, morale-boosting evening for performers of all ages who want to enjoy a moment in the spotlight and fulfill a dream of singing to an encouraging audience. It doesn’t have the pressure of a Broadway audition, and it takes the participants on a journey that spiritless karaoke could never provide. Orland is the pianist/music director to the stars and he is there to accompany the singers and bolster the performances.

Orland says, “I am grateful that through American Idol I got to meet so many people with star quality and I could help them develop. We never had the time to give voice lessons. What we did was built up confidence, and that’s what helped them grow and become better performers week to week. I think that’s one of my specialities. I make someone feel comfortable and confident. That helps someone grow as a performer more than anything.”

What makes Orland proud of his show? Michael says, “Everyone who grabs the microphone is a champion. The talent receives encouragement to help fuel their dreams. Whether they want to be professionals or just want to have fun and grow as a singer. All are emboldened by the experience.” That’s the hallmark of Orland’s show.

Orland has a sign-up sheet at the door and accommodates as many as possible. But signing up does not guarantee a spot. Not everyone signs up, many come to enjoy a great singing show, and the audience always cheers for the fresh talent.

To watch Orland work with the singers is creative magic and a joy for all.