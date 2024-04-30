Happy 60th Anniversary to the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood

It’s ‘back to the future’ for Universal Studios Hollywood as the wonderful entertainment theme park marks the 60th anniversary of its celebrated Studio Tour in a variety of ways now through Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Highlights of the new 60th celebration include a return of iconic red and white candy-striped Glamor Trams that have held fond memories for visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood over the years. Plus, visitors will once again have the opportunity to step off the tram and onto a legendary movie set.

More touches of nostalgia to enjoy: an original, fully restored 1964 vintage Glamor Tram; a giant King Kong photo op backdrop; the theme park’s original hanging Jaws shark; and the first-ever original replica of the Hollywood Sign to be situated along the backlot in celebration of the Hollywood Sign’s centennial.

Shaking things up, “Earthquake—The Big One” attraction (1989), which features an eerily realistic 8.3 magnitude quake, has undergone a top to bottom renovation and will debut anew with contemporary technology and aesthetics. And at Courthouse Square, where scenes from the blockbuster Back to the Future movies were filmed, guests will see an original time machine picture car on display plus the Doc Brown character roaming the area. Guests can also look out for a behemoth dimensional Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur display which will be located adjacent to a locked paddock of wild dinosaurs that can be heard screeching and clamoring to escape.

In 1964, Universal City Studios invited tourists to take a whirlwind adventure for a first- hand look at Hollywood moviemaking in action. Five times a day, for approximately just over two hours, Monday through Friday, iconic red and white Glamor Trams, with their ruffled awnings, would whisk eager tourists through its studio backlot to be a fly on the wall in the making of Universal movie and television productions.

Over the span of 60 years, Universal Studios Hollywood has cultivated the Studio Tour into a dynamic world-renowned experience visited by over 200 million guests worldwide. As part of the origins of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Destinations & Experiences’ (UDX) global theme parks portfolio, the Studio Tour is stepping into the spotlight and inviting guests along for the ride as part of this notable celebration.

“The Studio Tour paved the way for the development of Universal Studios Hollywood and celebrating its 60-year milestone pays homage to its indelible impact,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “The Studio Tour is a crown jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of guests. We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historic relevance with guests both new to the experience as well as those who have journeyed with us along the way.”

Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to take a nostalgic walk down memory lane as the destination celebrates the Studio Tour’s 60th milestone anniversary with a dedicated experiential program now through August 11, 2024. All this and more crowd-pleasing special offerings are part of the 60th anniversary celebration and included with valid theme park admission. Enjoy!

More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com