Ellie and Drew Holcomb Deliver a Warm and Engaging Show at Humphreys

Kicking off the summer concert season in style, a lucky audience saw the couple deliver an excellent concert at Humphreys By the Bay.

The husband and wife opened for themselves in an acoustic set, which they generously interrupted for the duo smalltime. The duo of Grant Parker and Jac Thompson have been a band for about two months, after handling guitars and merch for Holcomb for years. A shout out to smalltime, they reminded me of all the best parts of Homecoming , the second and best album from America. (Harmonic Convergence Department: America will close the season at Humphreys). Parker and Thompson slid into the Holcomb’s backing band for the second half of the evening.

But back to the main draw. Ellie and Drew traded off mandolin and guitars all night, melding their rich harmonies across a wide swath of their respective songbooks. At one point, the couple sashayed into the audience.

Relating their history between songs, Drew told about not wanting to be the guy chasing the girl with his songs, but “I Like To Be With Me When I’m With You” nonetheless brought Ellie “from a no to a maybe.” Marriage later followed and eventually kids as well. The couple had parallel recording careers, and she eventually joined his band The Neighbors. “Neighbors with benefits!” Ellie affirmed during Drew’s between-song banter.

A choice and perky cover of “Shut Up and Dance” was well received. Ellie followed with “Where Can I Go” one of her spiritual songs, based on a comforting verse from Psalm 139.

“We Can Go Dancing” was spurred by a scene from JoJo Rabbit , and is a perfect counterpoint to the headlines that drive you to distraction and/or sorrow. Parker’s pedal steel guitar lays a seemingly mournful feel, but soon it soars as the lyrics take flight.

I was enthused that “Find Your People” made it to the set list, one of my favorites.

“What Would I Do Without You” was a solo work of delicate powerful brilliance, a husband’s loving ode to his wife. “Feels Like Home” was a wonderful way to begin closing the night’s performance.

Drew’s parents and several friends were in the San Diego audience, each given a grateful shout out from the stage. It was almost the last gig on a lengthy tour, with a few nights at the vaunted Ryman still to go.

Americana and the broader country genre have a lustrous history of married performers. It is unlikely that Ellie and Drew will experience the volatility of Johnny and June or George and Tammy.

Remaining tour dates here.

Video clip sashaying into the audience here.

(photos and video by Brad Auerbach)