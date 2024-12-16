Review: A masterclass in Christmas cheer, Oy! To The World ~ Christmas with a Twist! showcases holiday hits

The merry holiday musical, ‘Oy! To The World ~ Christmas with a Twist!’ is stuffed with wonderful stories behind the greatest Christmas songs of all time. Now playing at North Hollywood’s historic El Portal Theatre, running December 12 through December 22, 2024.

It’s easy to say there’s no place like ‘OY! To the World’ for the holidays. The musical comedy offers a Holly Jolly Christmas and more joy than Silver Bells and a Sleigh Ride with Santa Baby, Rudolph, and Mean Mr. Grinch through a Winter Wonderland on an O Holy Night. That’s referencing just a few of more than two dozen songs that are showcased in the production, all written by Jewish songwriters. That’s the ‘Twist,’ this Most Wonderful Time of the Year. (Yes, that song too.)

The infectious charm comes from that Christmas ‘Twist’ which provides holiday cheer for all faiths and a cast that shines. To put it simply — ‘Oy!’ is a joy.

Sarah Uriarte Berry, Jay Brian Winnick, Cameron J. Armstrong, and Maya Sofia Enciso star in the wonderful story, conceived by Gregory Thirloway, which has the performers gathering at an old Catskills resort to put on a show. They combine their talents harmoniously singing the Christmas songs, sharing diverse holiday memories, and telling the fascinating stories behind the tunes and songwriters. All have multiple big ‘wow’ moments.

Winnick is superb playing Shelly with the commanding stage presence of a Catskills comic. He launches all the heart-tugging moments by enlightening everyone about Irving Berlin’s background, and lovingly offers “White Christmas” in Yiddish. There was kvelling in the audience on opening night. He continued to be a force of nature throughout the show, especially with his entertaining “Sleigh Ride.”

Armstrong, as Arnold, showed off his knack for adding a soulful touch to his songs, with his super-cool “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” playful “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and projecting a solemn and sacred mood for “O Holy Night” that was a showstopper. Maya Sofia Enciso plays Becky, who puts a sassy Latina spin on the holidays, great with rock’n’roll “Christmas Baby Please Come Home.” But it was her poignant rendition of “Do You Hear What I Hear?” that had the audience deeply moved.

The character of Joy could have stepped out of a Hallmark holiday movie, and versatile Broadway veteran Sarah Uriarte Berry played her to perfection. Every song was a highlight showcasing her magnificent voice. The soprano gave the audience goosebumps with “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” And when she sang “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” based on a 1863 Longfellow poem pleading for peace during the Civil War, the audience was in tears. Jewish composer Johnny Marks put that poem to music.

‘Oy!’ is skillfully written by Gregory Thirloway and Maurice Godin, delightfully directed by Maurice Godin, smoothly choreographed by Jeffrey Polk; Stage Manager Art Brickman; and Producer Heather Lee. Musical direction by the renown Gerald Sternbach, who grabs the spotlight as ‘Chris,’ the magical piano playing ghost who keeps the tunes jingling along till the impressive finale with “The Christmas Song” (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) salute to Mel Tormé.

Oy! To The World ~ Christmas With A Twist! is 90 minutes with no intermission, with 12 holiday performances from December 12 to 22, 2023. The show is not to be missed and is the perfect Yuletide musical experience for families and theater lovers. In the Monroe Forum at the historic El Portal Theatre, located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, California, in the NoHo Arts District.

For tickets call 818-508-4200 or go to ElPortalTheatre.com.