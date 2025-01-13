Beyond The Rainbow has Sam Harris finding his voice with his triumph over adversity

“No matter what I do I consider myself a storyteller,” the phenomenal singer Sam Harris says. His latest show Sam Harris Beyond the Rainbow, at the historic El Portal Theatre, February 8, is a testament to his tremendous ability to weave a story.

Life has been good to Sam Harris. As a youngster he shot to fame consistently wowing audiences on the debut season of Star Search in 1983. That launched a remarkable career over the decades, spanning concerts, recordings, Broadway, author, actor, and more. But it’s as “storyteller” that Harris proudly describes his career best. Beyond the Rainbow is a triumphant story about the latest chapter of his life. It’s a tale of overcoming adversity, a potential career ending vocal crisis, and emerging better than ever with his new show.

“The show is called Beyond the Rainbow because I’ve had the great fortune of being connected to the song ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow.’” That started with the trailblazing Star Search hosted by Ed McMahon, the progenitor of American Idol. Harris appeared 17 times before becoming the grand winner after giving a show-stopping rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” It remains one of the most iconic moments in talent show history.

“Beyond the Rainbow is a journey beyond that beginning. That song has been very good to me. I’ve sung it thousands of times, interpreting it in different ways at different times in my life. That’s the gift of a great song. It can be hopeful, angry, etc. The lyric ‘Why oh why can’t I’ is a multi-optional phrase.”

“Every show I do is autobiographical. I try to create a theatrical experience that is relatable to everyone, whatever I share, in song, talk or comedy, it’s something I hope people have their own version of,” Harris explains. The show has Broadway, standards and pop tunes, from Sondheim to U2, Kander/Ebb to Gaga, punctuated by hilarious stories with the thread of our common humanity. “What unites us is being able to laugh at our circumstances,” he says.

Everyone has certainly faced fears and struggled to achieve goals. That’s the theme of one of the relatable stories Harris offers. After vocal cord hemorrhage and surgery he was confronted with another issue. “I faced Covid-related vocal dystonia, which basically means my vocal cords had a stroke. I didn’t know if I would ever sing again because my fear was as debilitating as the physical challenge.”

A year went by and not a single note was heard from Harris, because he was so terrified of what would come out, or what wouldn’t come out.

Then came the turning point, thanks to Broadway great Patti LuPone. Harris reveals, “I was discussing my fear with my friend Patti LuPone. We were talking about how debilitating fear can be. She also had been through her circumstances. Then she said to me, ‘Sam, screw your courage to the sticking place. Face your fear head on and put it in its proper place.’”

That motivating Lady Macbeth quote from LuPone was what he needed. “I got off the phone, sat at my piano and sang. It was the first time in over a year. I was rusty but it came out. So I called my music director Michael Orland and said ‘Let’s get together and see what happens.’ I sang, and it wasn’t scary. I enjoyed it.”

His agent called a few days later and Harris said “Yes” to his offers. The overwhelming fear of stepping on stage was gone, and his recovery was a miracle.

“The theater has always been church for me,” says Harris. “And I’ve been blessed by great talents who have mentored me and taken me under their wing, helping me be the best I can be.”

“I’m not only back but I am better, having been through all that. I’m a better performer, artist, storyteller, funnier, a more confident person doing what I love to do.”

For more information on this remarkable entertainer go to SamHarris.com.

SAM HARRIS BEYOND THE RAINBOW, February 8, 2025, at the historic El Portal Theatre, located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, California, in the NoHo Arts District. For tickets call 818-508-4200 or go to ElPortalTheatre.com.