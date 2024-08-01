HEXEN a bewitching show about extraordinary women, created by enchanting Dreya Weber

Review: Hexen, An Ancestral Witch Play, written, directed and performed by Dreya Weber, is a bewitching journey into the world of free-spirited women who were deemed to be Hexen — Witches. “Hex is our word for witch,” Dreya informs as the magnificent one-woman show explores all the emotions and qualities held by those who were demonized for being extraordinary.

There are unexpected moments throughout, starting with a sweet old lady interacting with the audience before the show starts. Then as the lights focus on her, the German-accented Cron sits on a swing in the center of the stage and starts telling her story which begins in the 1500s. A spell is cast in the theater that lasts about 75 minutes without intermission.

It is easy to say that Hexen is enchanting, but it’s more than an entertaining show. It is a history lesson using story, song, and aerial dance to weave the narratives of three women representing witch archetypes: The Crone, a healer living in the forest; The Bewitcher, a temptress with a destructive darkside; The Daughter, who searches for the wisdom learned from mothers and grandmothers over hundreds of years.

Back in less educated times women/girls were blamed for everything from male impotency to manipulating weather. Offering amusing tidbits of history, Dreya informs her audience that a witch was always to blame for “weather making” if there was a drought and crop failure. Likewise if a man could not perform in bed, the only reasonable explanation was that a witch had cast a spell on him. The accused witches, guardians of wisdom and precious treasures which included the secrets of healing plants, were then burned at the stake.

Like the women who are the topic of her show, Dreya Weber is seriously gifted. Not only is Dreya a storyteller, but she is an aerialist who flys above the stage during the show to further her narrative with a mesmerizing aerial dance. It is akin to ballet, fluid and poetic movements. She is so skilled and beautiful at expressing emotions, it left me wishing there were more of the aerial displays.

It is interesting to note: Weber is considered the world’s foremost aerial choreographer. She has conceived and choreographed stunning aerials for Taylor Swift, Madonna, Cher, and Michael Jackson as well as P!NK’s celebrated Grammy Award performance of Glitter in the Air.

Hexen, An Ancestral Witch Play, written, directed and performed by Dreya Weber, to honor ancestors. It is co-directed and a collaboration with Rose Bonomo, with original music by Weber, and recordings of Mahler and Dvorak sung by Jenny Trier. Hexen is at The El Portal Theatre, located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood CA 91601. All performances are on Saturdays at 8 pm: August 24, September 28, October 26, and November 23, 2024. For tickets visit ElPortalTheatre.com or call 818-508-4200.