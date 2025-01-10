Big Bear is offering support for those who have been impacted by the wildfires. Big Bear has set up an evacuation assistance program with deeply discounted lodging accommodations, and is part of Airbnb.org’s free emergency housing assistance program.

The lodging community of Big Bear Lake is offering its support with deeply discounted accommodations for those who have been impacted by the recent wildfires. The subsidized temporary housing has been set up to assist evacuees and those who have lost their homes. Details are available at BigBear.com.

Furthermore, Airbnb.org has affirmed its partnership with Big Bear as a certified evacuation housing center on its free emergency housing assistance program. The Airbnb.org program offers free, temporary housing for people who have been displaced by the Los Angeles wildfires. The organization has partnered with 211 LA to connect people with a free place to stay, which can be found at 211la.org. Stays are completely free for guests and are funded by Airbnb.org and the generosity of Airbnb hosts.

Airbnb will issue credits for those who qualify for assistance. The free housing credits distributed by Airbnb are expected to stretch further in Big Bear than most other participating destinations. There are more than 1,000 homes available in Big Bear Valley through Airbnb.org’s free emergency housing assistance program.

In addition to the lodging assistance, Big Bear Mountain Resort is offering (4) $25 dining vouchers ($100 total) that can be used at any of Snow Summit or Bear Mountain’s on-site eateries. The vouchers are available for pick up at the Big Bear Visitor Center, located at 40824 Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear Lake. Evacuees or displaced individuals must show proof of the lodging assistance reservation to pick up the dining vouchers.

“In the past, during incidents like the Line Fire, these communities extended their support to us by offering discounted lodging for evacuees,” said Visit Big Bear CEO Travis Scott. “Now, it’s our chance to reciprocate that generosity and demonstrate our solidarity as a community.”

The Big Bear community, which was recently affected by the Line Fire in September, has the utmost empathy for those impacted by wildfires, and is eager to assist those in need. Big Bear officials are hopeful that evacuees or those who have been displaced will find Big Bear has a serene environment that offers comfort and solace during this disheartening time.

People who have been impacted by the recent LA County wildfires are encouraged to visit BigBear.com to learn more about Big Bear’s evacuee lodging assistance program.