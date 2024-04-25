Outside Lands 2024 – Preview

For those looking for a greener, more temperate music festival in California with trees, Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park is just the answer. Having attended 10 Coachellas in several Outside Lands, I know that you can definitely count on cooler weather war foliage below your feet and above your head, as well as rolling terrain.

Outside Lands also offers a more intriguing lineup than recent Coachellas.

Whereas in years past Coachella annually offered a jaw dropping surprise, whether an appearance by a seemingly dormant artist or a shocking reunion, now Coachella has expanded its EDM and pop offerings. Not a bad strategy, but many folks miss the equivalent scenarios of seeing The Cure, Replacements, Stone Roses or Prince. Well, we all miss Prince.

To be fair, I have seen McCartney at both Coachella and Outside Lands.

At this year’s Outside Lands, fans will be juggling their schedules with a lineup packed with the likes of The Killers, Grace Jones, Tyler the Creator, Charley Crockett, Corinne Bailey Rae and Sons of the East. That is eclectic, and those are merely my top choices.

The beauty of music festivals is that everyone’s wish list will be different, and endless chatter emerges about reordering the schedule for the perfect weekend.

I look forward to getting a preview of Post Malone’s “Country Set” this weekend at Stagecoach. But I am not looking forward to the heat in Indio.

Nonetheless, be sure to pack an extra layer for Outside Lands…no less an expert than Mark Twain (who like me spent some formative years in Buffalo) said “The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco.”

Tickets on sale here and now.