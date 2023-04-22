Longest Range E-Bike Should Recalibrate the Business

I have been following the e-Bike sector for many years. Like every other technological development, we see improvement in functionality and reduction in price. On the near horizon looks to be another milestone in e-Bikes.

Soon to be available are the world’s longest range e-Bikes.

Designed by the FUELL team under the leadership of their renowned CTO Erik Buell of Buell Motorcycles fame and assembled in the US, these two new models aim to be a viable car replacement. Flluid-2 and 3 provide a unique riding experience setting them clearly ahead in the crowded e-bike industry, and will offer a 200+ mile and 100+ mile range, respectively.

“We used the knowledge gained from our initial foray into the electric bike market with Flluid-1 to develop a superior urban transportation solution, making sure that Flluid-2 & 3 are true and viable alternatives to cars.” – Erik Buell.

Having reviewed myriad e-Bikes, I look for qualities like workmanship and design. By the looks of the two Flluid models coming to market, the team has hit it out of the park.

Fully automatic and predictive gear shifting should streamline any commute. Throttle assist will set these units apart from pedal assist design. Removable batteries will enable charging convenience.

A particularly comforting feature is described as follows: Be in full control over your e-bike and ensure it’s safe and sound, even when you’re away — thanks to the embedded connectivity system located hidden inside the frame. Use the FUELL Rider smartphone app to locate and remotely lock/unlock your e-bike, be warned about unusual movements, access data and statistics about usage, and more.

Buell wanted to ensure comfort for riders of all sizes, from 5′ to 6’4″ and thus worked to accommodate folks accordingly. He states, “Many e-bike customers are coming from driving a car or motorcycle and are not current bicyclists. This customer is looking for an e-bike that is simple and easy to use as their motor vehicle with a similar range.”

The technical specifications are impressive, as shown below. The first 50 units of Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 will be sold at a price of $3999 and $3699 respectively. As target sales levels are exceeded, prices will be subject to change. To stay up-to-date with any potential price drops or special offers, check out the company’s official Indiegogo page.