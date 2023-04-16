Relive The Highwaymen This Week at Belly Up

Most aficionados of music know The Highwaymen were comprised of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. It was a supergroup that cut across genres. On Friday, lucky music lovers will partake of “The Highwayman Show,” which pays heartfelt and powerful tribute to the timeless music of these four American music icons. Indeed, those four faces would be on the Mt. Rushmore of music.

Tony Suraci is the talented vocalist who channels the spirits of all four voices in an exhilarating performance backed by a 10-piece band. Together they capture the essence of the mid-70s outlaw country era. From the classic Cline/Joplin/Carter duets to the signature trumpets of Ring Of Fire, the show delivers the crowd-pleasing classics like Me and Bobby McGee, On The Road Again, Good Ole Boys, and Folsom Prison Blues.

Also on the bill is Kimmi Bitter. She delivers old-school country with a cosmic West Coast twist. Kimmi Bitter and the Westside Twang provide a retro journey into the year 1962 through their nostalgic original songs. “A disciple of previous decades of music, Bitter’s style fuses traditional country and Americana vibes that hearken to eras gone by,” says Maddie Fry of Nashville’s music publication Music Mecca. Bitter leans into the genres she loves the most and all things 1960s, so be ready to enjoy a vibe of traditional country, reverbed out western riffs, old-fashioned rock-n-roll, and hints of California psychedelia.

Whether you are getting ready for Stagecoach, looking for an evening of vintage American music or both, The Belly Up is where you want to be on Friday.

Tickets available here.