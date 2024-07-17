TV’s Best, Shōgun wins 4 TCA Awards from TV Critics, & makes history with 25 Emmy noms

Shōgun, the epic drama set in 1600s Japan that won critical raves and epic ratings for FX, Hulu and Disney, dominated the Television Critics Association Awards.

The Television Critics Association (TCA) held their landmark 40th annual TCA Awards honoring outstanding programming. The winners among the excellent shows from the 2023-2024 television season included Shōgun, Hacks, Baby Reindeer, Bluey, Quiet On Set, The Traitors, Doctor Who, and John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA. It was a harbinger of the shows that are hoping to grab the spotlight during the upcoming Emmy Awards.

The host for the TCA Awards was Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), star of NBC’s upcoming mockumentary sitcom St. Denis Medical. The event held at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena on July 12, 2024, was TCA’s first in-person awards in five years.

Of course TV critics critique shows, but they also passionately praise the best of the multitude of programs they cover. Sometimes the TCA members, professional television journalists from across the United States and Canada, find hidden gems that then grab the attention of the public and awards circuit.

Certainly the thunderous force of positive reviews for FX’s dynamic first-year period piece Shōgun is an example of the power of the TV critics. Shōgun (which just received 25 Emmy nominations) ruled the TCA Awards with four wins, claiming the organization’s top prize: Program of the Year Award. The series’ other victories include Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Outstanding New Program; as well as Individual Achievement in Drama for star Anna Sawai, fueled by her stunning portrayal of Toda Mariko, whose fierce loyalty and intelligence play a vital role as the season unfolds.

Among the other notable winners: HBO | Max’s Hacks, which was honored as the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Hacks’ star, the incomparable Jean Smart was awarded her second Individual Achievement in Comedy Award for her role as sharp-tongue seasoned comedian Deborah Vance.

Netflix’s buzzworthy Baby Reindeer nabbed Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries or Specials; plus Netflix’s star-studded sitdown John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA, walked away with Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk, or Sketch.

Streaming elsewhere, the Disney+ offerings Doctor Who and Bluey also won awards. The sci-fi spectacular that took a surprising turn in the TARDIS this season, Doctor Who won for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming. The canine cartoon Bluey fetched its second-consecutive Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming.

ID’s uncompromising docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV received Outstanding Achievement in News and Information. And the Peacock network’s killer competition series The Traitors earned Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming.

The TCA was also proud to recognize David Lynch and Mark Frost’s masterful mystery series Twin Peaks with the Heritage Award in recognition of its enduring significance and impact. Mark Frost was on hand to accept for the groundbreaking cult show. It debuted on ABC in 1990 and starred Kyle MacLachlan as noted coffee hound and FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, whose investigation into the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer takes a turn for the surreal as he uncovers a web of secrets, lies, and otherworldly evil that has engulfed the town of Twin Peaks. The Emmy®-winning series ran for two seasons.

The TCA was also proud to name beloved actor Andre Braugher as this year’s Career Achievement recipient in honor of his life and legacy that captivated audiences around the world. Known for his signature smile and rich voice, Braugher occupied rare air as a master of both comedy (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and drama (Homicide: Life On The Street).

“It was a year of brilliant television, from an epic historical drama to a harrowing documentary,” said Jacqueline Cutler, TCA president. “We’re thrilled to honor all who created these shows, often against great odds, as many were worked on during the pandemic and stopped for the strikes. Congratulations to all of the winners.”

2024 TCA Award recipients are as follows:

• Individual Achievement in Drama: Anna Sawai (SHŌGUN, FX)

• Individual Achievement in Comedy: Jean Smart (HACKS, HBO | MAX, 2021 Winner)

• Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV (ID)

• Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: THE TRAITORS (Peacock)

• Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming: BLUEY (Disney+, 2023 Winner)

• Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: DOCTOR WHO (Disney+)

• Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: JOHN MULANEY PRESENTS: EVERYBODY’S IN LA (Netflix)

• Outstanding New Program: SHŌGUN (FX)

• Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials: BABY REINDEER (Netflix)

• Outstanding Achievement in Drama: SHŌGUN (FX)

• Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: HACKS (HBO | MAX)

• Program of the Year: SHŌGUN (FX)

• Career Achievement Honoree: Andre Braugher

• Heritage Award: TWIN PEAKS