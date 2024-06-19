HOPE IN THE WATER offers ocean’s bountiful feast on PBS

HOPE IN THE WATER is a new three-part PBS documentary series seen on PBS stations and the PBS app starting June 19, 2024.

Environmental enthusiast and actress Shailene Woodley proved to be as knowledgeable as she was keen about nurturing the oceans to reap a bountiful feast during the launch of the PBS Hope In The Water docuseries.

Woodley expressed how proud she was to be featured in the production as she walked the “blue carpet” at the premiere event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Also, David E. Kelley (Woodley’s Big Little Lies producer/writer/creator) was on hand equally as proud of Hope In The Water, his first venture into the documentary world as Executive Advisor.

After a sneak peek screening, the thirteen-time Emmy award-winning producer/writer Kelley joined a lively panel discussion that included Executive Producer and James Beard award-winning Chef Andrew Zimmern, series showrunner/director Brian Peter Falk, founder/CEO of the Native Conservancy Dune Lankard, and Woodley. The Q&A was moderated by Deadline’s chief film critic Pete Hammond. A PBS reception followed co-hosted by Fed by Blue, St. Supery Vineyards and Hydrow.

Hope In The Water travels the globe to uncover solutions and practices helping to protect our oceans and waterways from climate change and the world’s growing demand for food. Navigating the waters are Baratunde Thurston, Martha Stewart, José Andrés and Shailene Woodley. They are featured in the series to help viewers meet fishers, water farmers, scientists, chefs, home cooks and environmental activists all working together to ensure the longevity of our oceans, waterways and the communities and people who rely on them.

It is a show that offers hope.