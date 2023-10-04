Chills & thrills with 31 nights of Halloween fun on Freeform

TV’s spirited lineup of Halloween classics includes Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, Cruella & The Addams Family, plus the Freeform premieres of Encanto, ZOMBIES & ZOMBIES 2

If you love Halloween, get ready for chills and thrills for the entire the month of October. It’s an epic 25th anniversary celebration for Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween,” a broadcasting event from the popular channel for young adult programming that has an enchanting lineup of Halloween favorites.

It’s spellbinding from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, with hair-raising entertainment from a stellar collection of Halloween films. There’s something for everyone, ranging from timeless classics, including the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, to contemporary gems, such as Cruella. Reconnect with beloved movies, including Hocus Pocus, Monsters, Inc., and The Addams Family, and cozy up to the Freeform premieres of Encanto, ZOMBIES and ZOMBIES 2.

Last year’s “31 Nights of Halloween” programming got monster ratings for Freeform, ranking No. 1 among primetime cable networks in entertainment across Adults 18-34, and always a favorite of young women in that demographic.

“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” said Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”

It’s Halloween time! So, grab your broomsticks, sweep your schedules, light your black-flame candle, and gather around the TV and get comfy on the couch for a month’s worth of devilishly delightful films. The night-to-night lineup is below (but subject to change). Tune in for a scary good time on Freeform.