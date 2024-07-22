PETER PAN energetic imaginative classic update makes it soar at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Peter Pan is a fabulous high-flying family musical currently playing at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through Sunday, July 28, 2024. Guaranteed to touch your inner-child, the heart-warming, imaginative show is based on the beloved Sir J.M. Barrie story about a magical boy who can fly and never grows up. This current NETworks Presentations production has been updated from Barrie’s classic by liberating itself from some Victorian era sensibilities. The small adjustments make the show better and especially enhance the characters of Wendy and Tiger Lily while retaining the charm of an old fashion fantasy adventure. It is still a tale of Lost Boys, Pirates, Tinker Bell and belief in Fairies.

The high-energy musical numbers such as “I’m Flying,” “I Won’t Grow Up,” and variations on “Hook’s Tango” keep kids and adults in the audience cheering throughout the well-paced show. And the show-stopping new number “Friends Forever” is a welcome addition to the sing-a-long classics.

Playing Peter Pan is the Nolan Almeida, a 17-year-old actor who follows in the fairy dust previously sprinkle on stage by actress Mary Martin, on Broadway in 1954. Much later Cathy Rigby was on Broadway, and also a smash as Pan at the Pantages in 2005. Having Nolan play Peter Pan with such boyish enthusiasm was a delight. A combination of sweetness when he sings “Neverland,” laced with a mischievous nature singing “I Gotta Crow,” makes Almeida’s performance worthy of the material.

The children who are whisked away to Neverland are outstanding. Hawa Kamara soars as Wendy. And playing her younger brothers, William Foon as John and Camden Kwok as pint-size Michael (for the July 18 performance) are ultra-entertaining.

But, as always, it’s the villainous Captain Hook, played by Cody Garcia, who is the greatest scene-stealer of them all. Flourishing a Scottish accent, Garcia is superb as he oozes over-the-top comical wickedness.

Peter Pan’s director Lonny Price has created breathtaking magic along with choreographer Lorin Latarro, and Paul Rubin who choreographed the dazzling flying sequences, aided by David Bengali’s projection design, Amith Chandrashaker’s lighting, and Anna Louizos’ scenic design. As the cast sings “We can fly,” the audience truly believes.

PETER PAN is presented at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90028, through Sunday, July 28, 2024. For tickets and information visit broadwayinhollywood.com