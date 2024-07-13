FairWell Fest Preview – What Delights to Expect

ADDITIONAL REPORTING PROVIDED BY ELLIE AUERBACH

Several years ago, it was quite obvious that we had hit the era of peak festival, and there has been a shake out in the ensuing years. The result has been beneficial for all concerned in that the festival lineups and the fan experience have generally grown better overtime.

Judging by the great experience we had last year at FairWell Fest, this year‘s iteration looks equally good. The gathering is at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, just north of Bend, Oregon. I just returned from the region for a family destination wedding, we cannot get enough of this part of the country.

The lineup this year runs July 19-21 and includes three tremendous headliners: Billy Strings, Caamp and Kasey Musgraves, as well as a bounty of excellent artists in smaller fonts. The lineup this year runs July 19-21 and includes three tremendous headliners: Billy Strings, Caamp and Kasey Musgraves, as well as a bounty of excellent artists in smaller fonts.

Our expert festival coverage team has seen several of these artist below with Caamp being the most anticipated band on Saturday, according to Reporter Ellie. But don’t miss sets from stalwart performers like Jason Isbell, The War and Treaty, Ryan Bingham, Shakey Graves, Black Pumas and The Revivalists. Disko Cowboy appears on the bill each day, so get down on it.

With shuttles, camping and the usual array of activities on offer, lucky attendees will find much to like.We expect the promoters will fine tune the few rough edges from last year’s inaugural FairWell Festival, but we will keep our ears open about how much last year’s nickname sticks: “Bendchella.”

Tickets and further details here

******