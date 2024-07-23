“Don’t Dress for Dinner” Delights Again

When you have two decades worth of requests for a return engagement, the time eventually becomes propitious to follow through. And what a great way to wind up the 42nd season of North Coast Repertory Theatre. Don’t Dress For Dinner is a witty, fast-paced, sex farce that will appeal to all but the most prudish theater goers. Set in a French country villa in 1990 the story unfolds slowly and then rapidly.

Written by Marc Camoletti, the author’s comedic prowess is evident. Camoletti penned Boeing Boeing, which ran for seven years across 2000 performances in London. Don’t Dress For Dinner also ran for seven years in London’s West End. Robin Hawdon adapted the play, and he is likewise no slouch in the comedic theatre realm with his plays having been performed in myriad cities across the globe.

At North Coast Rep, Christopher Williams directs the proceedings with incisive insight, having honed his chops when he was in the cast of this play in this theatre years before.

The cast of six comprise three couples, and by the end of the evening they are related in convoluted ways to their spouses and a couple other characters, at least in the eyes of other characters.

The French penchant for an apparently more liberal take on extra-marital affairs is tested when Bernard (Brian Robert Burns) schemes to get his wife Jacqueline (Kim Morgan Dean) out of the house for the weekend. Suzette (Veronica Dunne) arrives to handle the dinner preparation, but she is mistaken for Suzanne (Katy Lang) the mistress. Bernard’s best friend Robert (Brandon J. Pierce) also arrives, but of course he is a lover of Jacqueline. By the time the third husband George (Jared Van Heel) arrives late in the proceedings, each character is wrapped up in layers of role-playing.

In the hands of less able actors the production would be a shambles, but here we have a troupe that crisply handles the razor-sharp timing of the dialogue.

To the role of Jacqueline, Dean brings the depth of her experience in 20+ productions at Barter Theatre (Virginia’s State Theatre) and 30+ productions at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in Lewisburg, WV. Her wry smile and taut delivery are spot-on. She is understandably in demand by producers with several productions lined up after she departs North County. As her husband, Burns is ace in reacting to each twist of the plot, exasperated and self-congratulatory in equal parts.

Early in the proceedings Pierce seems over the top, but soon his high-wire balancing act becomes especially effective.

Dunne probably has the most gyrations in the script, evolving from cook to model to mistress and back. Tang and Heel round out the ensemble in good form.

There is much to like about this production, which is a worthy addition to the rich canon of sex farce.

