March screening ‘A League of Their Own’ film embodies Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month 2026 starts with announcement from Ann Potenza, Managing Director at the El Portal Theatre, showcasing film A League of Their Own

As part of the events surrounding the 100th anniversary year of the historic El Portal Theatre, Women’s History Month will be celebrated with a special screening of A League of Their Own, on Saturday March 14, 2026.

Just announced as the El Portal’s Managing Director, Ann Potenza has initiated monthly movie nights at the theatre as part of the year-long centennial celebrations. Potenza said, “For Women’s History Month we wanted to celebrate female talent and empowerment by remembering the remarkable contributions of women throughout history, and A League of Their Own certainly does that.”

Showcasing classic and popular films will be in addition to the schedule of major productions on the Debbie Reynolds mainstage at the El Portal. Included on the schedule throughout the theatre’s centennial year are Legally Blonde: The Musical, Sweeney Todd, Jesus Christ Superstar, the opera Carmen, Elf the Musical, comedy shows with Fritz Coleman and Yakov Smirnoff, plus tribute shows putting the spotlight on Simon and Garfunkel, Tina Turner, John Denver, and the return of the legendary studio musicians The Wrecking Crew.

The El Portal’s Executive Director Pegge Forrest said, “Ann Potenza brings an exciting vision to our anniversary year at the El Portal. Ann’s wealth of creative skills work well in presenting our anniversary celebrations, plus her leadership will take the theatre into the future as Managing Director beyond our 100 years.”

Potenza's background includes having been a hands-on theatrical producer for several impressive shows at El Portal Theatre, such as The War of Roses, Twelve Angry Women and Dragapalooza. Potenza has also brought her strong work ethic to major cultural events in Los Angeles, the most notable being The Feast of San Gennaro in Hollywood. "I started as a volunteer because of my passion for my New York Italian heritage, then my love of the Los Angeles community led me to become the annual event producer". Potenza is also the creator and host of Women Who Kick Glass, a weekly podcast that highlights the stories of fearless women throughout history who broke barriers and shaped the world.

Calendar listing for Women's History Month Film: A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (1992) Rating: PG, Saturday March 14, 2026, 4pm & 8pm.

Tickets: $14, Running time: 128 min.

Plus mark your calendars for the crown jewel of the El Portal’s Centennial Celebration: THE CENTENNIAL BLACK & WHITE GALA WEEKEND, November 27–28, 2026, a glamorous star-studded black-tie event, a tribute to a century of artistry, resilience, and community. The historic El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA.