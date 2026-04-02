Robot Care for the Cat and for the Family: The End of the Traditional Grinchy Litter Box?

Feline maintenance has always been a mixed bag in our household. My wife had cats long before we met, and they were clearly going to be a part of our relationship. When our first daughter was on the way, the supposed risk of cat litter to my pregnant wife meant I became more aware of the intricacies of the litter box. That familiarity somehow came and went over the years, more often than I would have preferred. Indeed, seeing so many other chores become automated made me hopeful for a future defined by The Jetsons. Although I still don’t have my jetpack, our family is now happily enjoying a robot litter box.

Introduced at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) by homerunPET, a global leader in smart pet-care technology, its top-selling CS106 Self-Cleaning Litter Box is indeed a game changer. Our house “with two cats by the door” was a great testing ground for this space-age unit.

The maker’s design directives (“reliable, hygienic, and truly hands-off”) have been achieved. We set up the unit in the corner of our garage, and Minchey watched the assembly warily. Soon she jumped in, inquisitiveness being her genetic imperative. The unit admittedly looks like what Elon Musk would want for cat owners if he becomes successful moving the human population to Mars (although he now has set his sights closer with the moon as his target).

The curved lines and bubble like-housing would please George Jetson. Indeed, once we got the unit up and running, I have happily taken a distant back seat to the proceedings. Minchey (and eventually her friend the far more hesitant Rosie) found where she needed to do her thing, and both have been doing so ever since. The CS106 rolls out the egregious material once the cat exits the unit, all of which is gathered in a separate bag. My wife advises that gathering the bag and adroitly placing it in the rubbish bin is fast, smooth, clean and almost vibrant.

I haven’t waited around to see if the two cats perform in tandem, although as they bulk up in their later years the extra large internal space will preclude the cats from outgrowing the CS106. Another great feature is the auto-fill feature. All in, we feel less guilty taking a few holidays away from the house. Between the remote controlled kibble feeder, the flowing water fountain bubbler and now the CS106, our cats have the run of our new house, even when we are on the road.

homerunPET is scheduled to introduce a camera that “integrates directly with the CS106 to deliver advanced behavioral insights, real-time activity detection, and enhanced health monitoring—powered entirely by on-device AI.” That evolution seems almost inevitable, and we shall see if that type of cat intimacy is where our household is headed.

The cats feign indifference when we return home, but we are confident they like our Jetsons style of feline maintenance.

More info here.