Laugh your cares away with Fritz Coleman 2nd year Monroe Forum celebration

LOL funny! Folks can l augh their cares away at a special anniversary show with acclaimed comedy star Fritz Coleman celebrating his 2nd year of residency in the Monroe Forum, at the El Portal Theatre, on October 26, 2025.

Fritz Coleman’s great one-man show Unassisted Residency embodies the essence of hilarity. And on Oct. 26, the audience will get to enjoy a celebratory champagne reception, lemonade, and cookies. Plus a chance to greet Fritz after the show.

The 90-minute show starting at 3 pm is suitable for all ages. “I’m happy to do matinees, no intermission, so the Baby Boomers can get home before dark. The show presents an hour-and-a-half of laughing hard and reflecting on what it’s like getting older. It’s really a lot of fun to recognize our shared experiences,” Fritz said. “It could be called a Baby Boomer support group.”

The timing is perfect for Fritz Coleman’s hilarious, non-divisive comedy show. “People just want to be taken out of their daily cares and be entertained. I don’t do politics. I want everybody from everywhere to be entertained. I don’t want to test the first amendment. I just want people to have fun. My comedy is about having fun and shedding light on what we have in common. It’s about the euphoria of getting older. Even if you aren’t quite 50 yet, you can use my experiences as a cautionary tale,” Fritz said.

NBC4’s beloved longtime weathercaster, Fritz Coleman is a great stand-up comic who has collected four local Emmys for his comedy specials, and eight appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno.

Unassisted Residency showcases the comedy skills Coleman has honed doing his stand-up routines in clubs around the country over the decades. The rib-tickling/side-splitting Coleman said the Oct. 26 gig is “the culmination of two fantastic years of shows packing audiences into the Monroe Forum, with more to come in the New Year.”

Coleman loves performing and said, “Roars of laughter are a personal validation of your efforts. As a comic, you are solely responsible for the audience reaction. It’s not somebody else’s song, it’s your material. I get a great deal of satisfaction from my efforts bearing fruit.”

The show resonates with people, and Fritz has observed, “Every generation has a similar feeling as they look back, hence the term ‘good old days.’ So I find that my show seems to crackle with people now because it harkens back to a time when life was less complicated, and a little easier to cope with. So I provide a little nostalgia and laughs. When that happens, I’ve done my job.”

Fritz Coleman’s Unassisted Residency, in the Monroe Forum at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA. His 2nd anniversary show is Sunday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m., and Coleman’s end of the year show will be Sunday, November 30, 2025. For tickets and information call 818-508-4200, or go to www.elportaltheatre.com.