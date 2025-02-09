Once – A Brilliant Production at Lamb’s Players Theatre

At the center of the first act is the question that has been ringing down the years:

How does such a small island produce such a huge amount of art that resonates across the generations?

But it is the much more focused story of a singer songwriter on the verge of chucking it all that is at the center of Once. This production won the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award For Outstanding Musical in 2018. The cast has returned intact in a tremendous and heartfelt production.

The musical sprung from a low budget ($160,000) critically and commercially acclaimed 2007 film of the same name. Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová starred in the film, he has been the frontman of the Irish band The Frames. In 2008 he and she won the Academy Award for best song, "Falling Slowly." The musical version of the film was workshopped in New York, and thereafter opened on Broadway in 2012 and ran for a long time, a testament to its charm and attraction. It was nominated for eleven Tony awards, and won eight including Best Musical.

Now again at the lovely and intimate Lamb’s Players Theatre the cast delivers a heartfelt performance. Clearly everyone has settled comfortably into their roles.

Guy (Michael Cusimano) is a disillusioned Irish musician discouraged by his future in music and bummed out by his breakup with a girlfriend. Cusimano is very effective in portraying the heartbroken singer songwriter, whose songs of significant depth and quality seem to fall on deaf ears. Along comes Girl (Caitie Grady) in the other lead role, who pulls him back from what might be the ledge or endlessly deaf ears trashing his musical effort. Her Czech demeanor is one of brutal artistic truth. Inevitably the pair connects, first professionally and then romantically.

Each of the other 11 cast members is adept on a variety of instruments, rotating through an impressive range of musical styles.

By the time the second song is performed, the impeccable "Slowly Falling," the audience is confident they are in for an evening of excellent musicianship. Fortunately, the acting and story line remain solid thereafter as well.

The single stage set of an Irish bar (which provides libations before and during the production) is the main center of action, but a Hoover/vacuum repair shop, bank loan office and other spots around Dublin are also part of the plot. There is an a capella showstopper midway through the second act which left the audience spellbound.

Kerry Meads directs the production with a confident hand, with musical direction by G. Scott Lacy. Colleen Kollar Smith’s choreography ensures the cast is moving around the stage with vigor.