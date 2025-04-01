Drew and Ellie Holcomb Kicking Off the San Diego Summer Concert Calendar

How perfect that one of the several truly great San Diego concert venues is where Drew and Ellie Holcomb will be kicking off the summer concert season. This Sunday at Humphreys is the inaugural 2025 show at the venue by the bay, which features the wonderful husband and wife duo. Drew Holcomb has been a frequent name on the San Diego concert scene, appearing at a variety of venues around town.

For the show this Sunday, attendees at Humphreys can expect a smattering of songs across the couple’s trove of songs. They are real road warriors among veteran touring artists and undoubtedly have their already excellent live performance well tuned.

We can expect a wealth of tunes from their excellent new album Memory Bank. I will be thoroughly pleased to hear the classic tunes “American Beauty” and “Find Your People.”

