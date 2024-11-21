It was time to revisit this production. It had been a holiday tradition in our house for many years as our daughters were growing up. As they got older and moved on and out, there seemed to be less reason to attend. But this month the stars aligned and our 26-year-old daughter was in town and we attended. It remains a delight.

If you do not think you are in the target demographic, you are wrong. Although we attended on a weekday evening, there were enough kids in the audience to make the whole evening a delight. Watching their reactions, perhaps seeing live theater for the first time, was inspiring.

The seemingly improbable set design comprised essentially of red, pink, white and black remains the effective counterpoint to the garish lime green Grinch. Andrew Polec is reprising his title role, and he stalks the stage like he owns it, which at this point he essentially should. He snarls and roars with aplomb, generating a sufficient amount of fear for the young ‘uns, much to the amusement of the older set.

We were lucky to see the thoroughly charming Arden Johnson as Cindy-Lou Who. Her blindness, or is it her ability, to see beyond the Grinch’s grim demeanor is heartwarming.

Old Max is our guide through the story, played well by David Michael Garry. Max’s younger self is played spritely by Tommy Martinez.

The set designed by John Lee Beatty captures the timeless Dr. Seuss look accurately, with seemingly no square corners. The musical themes are engaging, especially the one that everybody remembers from the TV show, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” Invariably, it elicits an audience sing-along.

I think I once heard that seven of every 10 kids’ first book is by Dr. Seuss. It is fair to say that he is an institution and a timeless hometown hero. San Diego is unique, as this is the original stage production of this show. Do yourself a favor and take a few family members. It is a brisk 80 minutes, and you will leave smiling, and perhaps dabbing a tear or two from your eye.

Photos by Rich Soublet II