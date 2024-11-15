OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist! musical at El Portal Dec 12 to 22, 2024

OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist! — the entertaining musical celebration that happily takes its place among our favorite holiday traditions, returns to the El Portal Theatre for 12 performances only, December 12 to 22, 2024.

Since December 25 has both Christmas and Hanukkah observances this year, OY! To the World offers a double dose of the holiday spirit that unites us all.

The stars of the show are accomplished Broadway performers and Los Angeles musical theatre favorites: Sarah Uriarte Berry, Jay Brian Winnick, Cameron J. Armstrong, Maya Sofia Enciso, and musical director Gerald Sternbach at the piano as the magical “Chris.” They find themselves in a shuttered Catskills lodge reviewing the history of renowned Jewish songwriters who created our most beloved Christmas anthems.

OY! To the World is packed with more than two dozen of our favorite holiday tunes, including “The Christmas Song,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Hanukkah in Santa Monica,” and so much more. Every unforgettable tune from Jewish songwriters who left their indelible mark on Christmas.

“This is a show that honors our favorite traditions around Christmas, Hanukkah, and other holiday gatherings. Our cast reflects that harmony of celebrations with a diverse and modern take. It shows how very different family members can gather over the holidays and fit together. That’s the ‘twist.’” says Gregory Thirloway, who co-wrote it with the director Maurice Godin.

Godin explains, “Through unique stories we recognize that a lot has changed since the music was written. But the heart and soul are still there even though how we experienced it now is different. We acknowledge and honor that in our show.”

What kindled the many Christmas songs written by Jewish composers? “Although there were iconic songs that went before, we have to credit Irving Berlin for opening the floodgates when he wrote ‘White Christmas.’ Subsequently, other composers saw the commerce in creating songs for the holidays,” says Thirloway.

“Our finest composers and lyricist honed their skills in New York’s Tin Pan Alley, and those of the Jewish faith added to the rich legacy of America’s popular Christmas music,” adds Godin.

OY! spotlights a variety of family traditions, with singing, dancing, humor, and heart-tugging moments.

“The cast is a lot of fun as their characters tell a great story about how we are interconnected through our celebrations. They show we live in a society that’s a melting pot and there’s not just one way to experience the holidays. Everyone in the audience will be able to relate to at least one of the characters,” says Thirloway.

The cast features the impressive Sarah Uriarte Berry who has starred in five Broadway shows and three Broadway National tours. Most noted for creating the role of Franca in The Light in the Piazza for Lincoln Center Theater, as Belle in Disney’s Beauty & The Beast, and Eponine in Les Miserables, Berry now brings her dazzling voice to OY!

Back by popular demand is Broadway great Jay Brian Winnick. His Broadway and National Tour credits include Sondheim’s The Frogs with Nathan Lane at Lincoln Center, LaFou in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and Rusty Charlie in Guys and Dolls.

Cameron J. Armstrong recently starred as H. Ford in the new musical The Civility of Albert Cashier at the Colony Theatre. He was discovered on the reality shows Boy Band and Ex on the Beach, and has guest starred on The Goldbergs, Angie Tribeca, with recurring roles on The Rookie and All American as Darius Marshall.

Maya Sofia Enciso recently appeared in Murder On the Orient Express at the Old Globe Theater. Other credits include the Latinx New Play Festival at the La Jolla Playhouse, Mimi in Rent at San Diego Musical Theatre, and Anita in West Side Story.

Directed by Maurice Godin, choreographed by Jeffrey Polk, musical direction and arrangements by Gerald Sternbach. Written by Gregory Thirloway and Maurice Godin, OY! To the World ~ Christmas With a Twist! is destine to become a holiday tradition for theater-goers across the country.

Oy! To The World ~ Christmas With A Twist! is 90 minutes with no intermission, with 12 holiday performances from December 12 to 22, 2024. In the Monroe Forum at the historic El Portal Theatre, located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, California, in the NoHo Arts District. For tickets call 818-508-4200 or go to ElPortalTheatre.com.