Great Shows Coming This Summer: Motown, Music, Broadway, Cabaret & Comedy at the El Portal Theatre

The El Portal Theatre has a tremendous lineup this summer, presenting great talent and fun productions.

A variety of shows ranging from Motown music, a Broadway musical, cabaret, standup comedy, and more uplifting entertainment. The crowd-pleasing shows are featured on both the grand Debbie Reynolds MainStage and the intimate Monroe Forum stage. The landmark theater remains the crown jewel in North Hollywood’s NoHo Theater District thanks to the support of the theater-loving community.

The new schedule of summer shows:

Motown Mania, Saturday, June 8

Red: Pole Dance and Frame Up Show, Saturday, June 8

Fritz Coleman’s Unassisted Residency, Sundays, at 3 pm

Legally Blonde The Musical, June 21, 22 & 23.

My Buddy the Other Side of Oz starring Kiki Ebsen, Father’s Day weekend June 15 & 16.

Cinderella’s Castle, July 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, & 27.

The Everly Brothers Experience, Aug. 22.

Frank Ferrante’s Groucho, Sept. 29

The feel-good affordable entertainment with great music and jubilant comedy will be the hit of the summer. Details for the shows are as follows:

Motown Mania, two shows only Saturday, June 8, at 3 pm, and 7 pm. The Golden Hits of the Temptations and the superstars of Motown come alive with popular entertainers Philemon Young and Seville, the glorious vocal ensemble. Motown Mania offers harmonies that will start your heart groovin’ and your feet moving. Experience the ‘Classic Motown R&B Revue Show,’ presenting the songs and choreography that defined the music icons of Motown’s Golden Era.

Red: Pole Dance and Frame Up Show, Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 2 pm, 5 pm, & 8 pm. The show is a mesmerizing fusion of pole dance and frame up artistry, a celebration of movement, strength, and breathtaking performances that will leave you spellbound. Presented by BeSpun and DOM, pioneers in the pole dance community, they have created an unforgettable day of art, athleticism, and passion. At 2pm – DOM rising stars; at 5pm BeSpun rising stars; at 8pm BeSpun x DOM professionals. Showcased in the El Portal’s intimate Monroe Forum.

Fritz Coleman’s Unassisted Residency, Sundays, June 23, at 3 pm , July 21, August 18. and this Fall. LA’s favorite comic and NBC4’s beloved erstwhile weathercaster Fritz Coleman does a Sunday afternoon live standup residency once a month in the Monroe Forum. “Boomers” will especially enjoy Fritz’ comedy show covering topics from retirement, to becoming vegan, to pharmaceuticals, to surviving modern life. There’s new material for every monthly show, always on a Sunday at 3pm.

My Buddy the Other Side of Oz, starring Kiki Ebsen, Saturday, June 15 at 7 pm, Sunday, June 16 at 2 pm. Singer/songwriter Kiki Ebsen says her show is full of great American music and melodies, funny show business stories, and moving remembrances of Hollywood, family, and even horses. “My father, Buddy Ebsen, had a remarkable run in theater, TV, and film. Along with The Beverly Hillbillies and Barnaby Jones, he had an amazing career that spanned more than seven decades. Father’s Day is a time for me to look back on the connection we had and to honor the influence he had on my life.” Critics love this show: “If you enjoy witty storytelling, celebrity insider nostalgia, and exquisite musical arrangements, then Kiki Ebsen’s My Buddy: The Other Side of Oz was custom made for you.” ~Cabaret Scene

Legally Blonde The Musical, Fri., June 21 at 8 pm; Sat., June 22 at 2 & 8 pm; Sun., June 23 at 2 pm. A fabulous award-winning musical based on the ultra-popular movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, presented by Conundrum Theatre Company, it’s ultra-fun.

Cinderella’s Castle, Thurs., July 18 at 7:30 pm; Fri., July 19 at 7:30 pm; Sat., July 20 at 1:30 & 7:30 pm; Thurs., July 25 at 7:30 pm; Fri., July 26 at 7: 30 pm; Sat., July 27 at 1:30 & 7:30 pm. StarKid Productions offers another great twisted story. It follows Ella Ashmore’s noble house, which lies in ruin. Ella is a prisoner in her own home. Behind her Stepmother’s magical facade is a wicked troll, hellbent on casting the man-folk into eternal darkness. Fate, fury, and an offering of blood will awaken an eldritch to grant Ella the power to see her dreams come true. From the creators of The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals and Nerdy Prudes Must Die, StarKid’s Cinderella’s Castle is a grim retelling of a classic, filled with humor, puppetry and a fantastic, synth-pop score.

The Everly Brothers Experience, Thurs., Aug. 22 at 7:30 pm. The Everly Brothers Experience featuring the Zmed Brothers and the Bird Dog Band, is a tremendous tribute to America’s greatest Rock’n’Roll sibling duo. Zachary and Dylan Zmed bring the Everlys to life with their sweet vocals capturing the iconic harmonies while strumming their acoustic guitars. The rock’n’roll songs are a blast from the past, including Wake Up Little Susie, Cathy’s Clown, Bird Dog, Bye Bye Love, When Will I Be Loved? and many more chart-topping hits. The Zmeds highlight the Everlys’ legacy by telling the stories behind the songs and offer a fun music business history lesson.

Frank Ferrante’s Groucho, Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3 pm. Acclaimed performer Frank Ferrante is praised by critics as “Hilarious” and “Outrageously good.” Ferrante is America’s leading Groucho Marx expert who will thrill you with song, excite you with drama, and make you laugh until your sides hurt with comedy. Accompanied by the spectacular Gerald Sternbach on piano. Critics across the U.S. and around the world have said: “Nothing short of masterful”; “Ferrante does for Groucho… what Hal Holbrook does with his Mark Twain tribute: Channel a great American humorist.”; “See this man. He is comic genius.” A hit with his Broadway performance, Ferrante will now showcase his talent on the MainStage at the El Portal Theatre.

More great shows coming this Fall and Winter so visit ElPortalTheatre.com for information, or call 818-508-4200. The El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood CA 91601. Great deals for group rates for a variety of fabulous shows.