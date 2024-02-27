“The War of Roses” cast with 22 stars celebrating history-making women, at El Portal Theatre March 1 & 2, 2024

“The War of Roses: The Women. The Voices. The Vote” a theatrical event presenting words of inspiration by the women who made history.

Speaking up for women’s rights — Abigail Adams, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Helen Keller, plus over a dozen more notable crusaders will be honored in the show “The War of Roses” running March 1 and 2, 2024, at the historic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood.

A stellar cast will play the motivated history-making ladies and their supporters: Anna La Madrid, Kate Linder, Frances Fisher, Michael Hyatt, Ever Carradine, Bella Ortiz, Amy Pietz, Liz Alderfer, Olivia Negron, Linda Park, Retta (Fri.), Alrinthea Carter (Sat.), Georgia King, Misha Osherovich, Saidah Ekulona, Caissie St. Onge, Shoshannah Stern, Lisa Ann Walter, Vella Lovell, Flavia Potenza, and Lincoln Debenham will grab the spotlight as the heroic voices of equality.

Plus an added treat is having Aunt Chippy Potenza (of Jimmy Kimmel Live! fame) play the role of ‘the Judge,’ and Kevin Daniels (upcoming in Not Another Church Movie) as Frederick Douglass the show’s narrator.

Kicking off Women’s History Month in Los Angeles with a Get Out The Vote event, this must-see election year presentation is curated by Ann Potenza, produced by Potenza Smith Production. Ann Potenza enthusiastically revealed, “Nineteen suffragist speeches have been curated for the show to paint a picture of the women’s rights movement. The story is told in their own words.”

The story actually begins before 1776 when Abigail Adams lobbied her husband John Adams for women rights as the Constitution was being formed. The struggle continued into the mid-19th century when several generations of woman suffrage supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many Americans considered a radical change in the Constitution – guaranteeing women the right to vote. The 19th amendment was finally passed by Congress in 1919. The Suffragists, the women who wanted the vote, often wore yellow roses as their symbol, and the anti-suffragists wore red roses, thus The War of Roses.

“The War of Roses: The Women. The Voices. The Vote” runs Friday, March 1, 2024, at 7 pm; Saturday, March 2, at 7 pm, at the historic El Portal Theatre, located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, California, in the NoHo Arts District.

For tickets call 818-508-4200 or go to ElPortalTheatre.com.

A percentage of the event proceeds will be donated to Get Out The Vote and Women’s Rights organizations, and a voter registration drive will also be held on-site.

