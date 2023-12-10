The Music of John Denver Rocky Mountain High starring Jim Curry a holiday treat

The sweet sweet sounds of John Denver’s music showcased by Jim Curry will be echoing throughout the historic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 pm.

In lieu of the late great John Denver, Jim Curry is as close as audiences are going to get to Denver’s musical magic. The sweet folksy songs are evident, along with his passion for nature, and the stories behind Denver’s greatest hits are told with the upmost respect. “This is a tribute to give fans a great experience,” Jim Curry said in a recent interview as he tours the country with Rocky Mountain High The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry.

Curry is back at the El Portal by popular demand, and he describes this edition of his show as a feel-good Christmas concert. It features the ultra-likable Jim Curry, with his wife Annie and his bandmates, performing the most beloved Denver songs, including Annie’s Song, Rocky Mountain High, Take Me Home Country Roads, Calypso, Thank God I’m A Country Boy, and many more. Plus a sprinkling of holiday songs.

It’s interesting to hear Curry emphasize that he is not doing an imitation of Denver, no matter how much he looks and sounds like the Rocky Mountain icon.

“This is how I look and how I sound. And yes, my wife’s name is Annie, really. I embrace those similarities but I’m not pretending to be John Denver. He is an American Legend. But I try to capture the magic he created in song and spirit.” Curry said humbly. “I am a life-long fan, dedicated to continuing John Denver’s legacy of songs and his message of love and caring for our planet for future generations.”

The visuals on a giant screen behind the band add to spirit of the show– with eagles soaring, horses galloping, majestic mountains, and romantic scenes in open fields. There’s even a video trip to the John Denver Sanctuary in Aspen. Curry noted, “It’s a place that that has boulder rocks around the park engraved with song lyrics that are a tribute to the singer-songwriter. It’s really cool.”

Jim Curry’s show has everything, music, humor, breathtaking visuals, and a feel-good Christmas spirit. It is a wonderful treat for the holiday season. Go and enjoy.

Rocky Mountain High The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry is presented for one night only, Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 pm, on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

For tickets and information call 818-508-4200 or order online or go to ElPortalTheatre.com.