Review: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show on LA stage for kids

Giant Teddy Bears were getting hugs from a parade of toddlers in the lobby of the historic El Portal Theatre. And Christmas balls were rolling as the little tikes tried to also hug the decorated trees in the lobby, as their parents chased after them.

That was the merry atmosphere that preceded the performance of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show, a fun presentation for kids, mostly preschoolers, on the main stage at the El Portal in North Hollywood, now through January 21, 2024.

Just in time for the holidays, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and friends are delighting young audiences. The beloved show that has been playing off Broadway and around the globe for over eight years, faithfully bringing Eric Carle’s timeless children’s books to the stage. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, each production features a menagerie of magical puppets, including the star of the show –The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The stories may vary with each performance. The ‘classic’ Carle stories I enjoyed (on Dec. 3) were Brown Bear, Brown Bear; travel the world with 10 Little Rubber Ducks; and get whisked away to a winter wonderland in Dream Snow. And of course the essential Hungry Caterpillar tale.

It is high praise to say a live stage production can hold the attention of a roomful of excited toddlers and their families for 50 minutes. The colorful and educational (learn how to count, learn your colors, etc.) interactive show presents the power of creativity. The outstanding cast of storytellers are skilled at the puppetry that brings the stories to life.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show has lots of early matinees at 10 am, noon, 2 pm on selected days throughout December, running until January 21, 2023, on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

For tickets and information call 818-508-4200 or order online or go to ElPortalTheatre.com.