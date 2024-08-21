Lucinda Williams Swinging Through SoCal

One of the finer (and criminally underappreciated) musicians will be bringing her crack band through SoCal. Lucinda Williams is part of an amazing double bill with Mike Campbell, he was a crucial part of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers. Campbell also lent his guitar prowess to Fleetwood Mac, and now leads his own band The Dirty Knobs.

Entertainment Today has always been a fan of Lucinda Williams.

Three time Grammy winner Williams’ latest album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers) was released last year. It was heaped with media praise from all corners. Williams was featured on CBS Sunday Morning and the subject of major stories in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paste, The FADER, SPIN and more­­. Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart received great reviews from outlets that include The Wall Street Journal, NPR Music, Pitchfork, No Depression, and much more. The Associated Press referred to it as “another important chapter to one of the most important musical journeys of the last half-century.”

“…much like the roots of rock music itself, the core sources of her sound — country, blues, folk — converge into the heart of it all, as if to say: she’s not just a vein of rock and roll; she’s in its blood.” – NPR Music

Williams’s 2023 memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, was released to wide critical acclaim and debuted #5 on the New York Times Bestsellers. Williams was subject on of a New York Times Sunday Styles cover story and featured in Vanity Fair, NPR All Things Considered, The Associated Press, Esquire, The Nation,and many more, including a sit down on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“A consummate disciple of American music, Williams has always operated under the assumption that when the craft comes first, the rest will follow — a rare quality in an industry that measures success by the numbers.” – The FADER

Williams will wind up her tour with these three dates in SoCal.

September 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

– The Bellwether September 28 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

– Arlington Theatre September 29 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

More details here LucindaWilliams.com for tour and ticket information