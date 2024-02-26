Nathaniel Rateliff Continues to Sing the Praises of Leonard Cohen

The list of musicians who did their finest work toward the end of their lives is short, but surely Leonard Cohen is near the top of that list.

Recognizing the late Canadian’s songwriting prowess, Nathaniel Rateliff has added several dates to his relatively short tour celebrating the life, times and work of Cohen. In a perfect balance of cross-border dates, Rateliff will play two nights north of the border and two nights in his adopted hometown of Denver.

The first pair of shows is called “A Night of Leonard Cohen with the Colorado Symphony,” taking place at Denver’s Boettcher Concert Hall on April 5 and 6. Those gigs will be followed by a pair of dates with the 40-piece Wordless Orchestra in Toronto at Roy Thompson Hall on April 20 and Montreal at Salle Wilfrid Pelletier on April 22.

The press materials accurately describe Cohen’s ongoing interest from fans and musicians like Rateliff:

One of the most fascinating and enigmatic singer/songwriters of the late ‘60s, Leonard Cohen developed a massive following across six decades of music-making, interrupted by various digressions into personal and creative exploration, all of which have only added to the mystique surrounding him. A master wordsmith with a voice like aged whiskey and lyrics that cut to the core of humanity, Cohen’s artistry transcends generations, weaving tales of love, longing, and spirituality that continue to resonate. Denver singer and songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff joins the Wordless Orchestra, blending his folk, Americana, and vintage rhythm & blues influences with Cohen’s timeless lyrics for a collaboration six decades in the making. From “Hallelujah” to “Suzanne,” witness the power of songwriting to touch the deepest recesses of the soul.

If you are anywhere these cities during these dates in April, don’t miss this must-see performance.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF PLAYS LEONARD COHEN LIVE

April 5—Denver, CO—Boettcher Concert Hall

April 6—Denver, CO—Boettcher Concert Hall

April 20—Montreal, QC—Salle Wilfrid Pelletier

April 22—Toronto, ON—Roy Thompson Hall