Doing Great Things in Honor of Earth Day – FREE EVENT: Chula Vista’s South Bay Earth Day Returns to Bayfront Park > OZOMATLI!

City of Chula Vista-led Celebration to Feature Vendors, Activities, Food and Drink and Headline Entertainment for the Whole Family

This celebration will feature a host of family-friendly activities, workshops, exhibits, vendors, art, food and drink, nonprofits, how-to and all-day entertainment featuring a nationally recognized, surprise headline recording artist.

But the surprise is out…come see the fabulous Ozomatli at this free event.

In addition to celebrating our precious, fragile planet and its bounty, South Bay Earth Day will engage and motivate visitors to choose environmentally friendly products and lifestyle choices, learn and practice, sustainable and mindful habits. Highlights of the zero-waste, day-long activation will include:

Fix-it-Clinic. Repair extends the life and reduces the environmental footprint of devices, furnishings and objects. Have something that needs fixing from lighting and gadgets to small electronics and mechanical devices? Bring them in! Mend your favorite outfit. Repair road and mountain bikes. One of our experts will help you evaluate, diagnose and fix it if they can.

All-day performances include Dreaming of You—Ultimate Selena Tribute, and a surprise marquee headliner to be announced. Over 50 Green Vendors: everything sustainable and eco-conscious, from home furnishings to jewelry and apparel to garden gadgets, as well as exhibits and booths from local nonprofits, including Chula Vista Water Sports and Ocean Connectors with The Kayak Café; Citizens Climate Lobby; Living Coast Discovery Center; MAAC Project; SanDiego350; San Diego Community Power; and Creation Care Ministry.

. Enjoy the sight of beautiful art creations with environmentally safe art exhibits at the Artist Alley. There will be at least three live painters on-site, and many artists will be present to talk about their works. Some items will be available for purchase. Kid Zone: Paint or decorate free (one per household) kitchen waste caddies! Make piñatas out of recyclables! Visit live animals and learn about conservation in the Living Coast Discovery Center! Interactive sorting games! Coloring! Conservation corn hole!

Food Trucks. The San Diego area’s most diverse array of food truck options.

The San Diego area’s most diverse array of food truck options. Compost Giveaway. Learn about the benefits of compost and take a small sample home.

Learn about the benefits of compost and take a small sample home. Free Bike Valet.