SAN DIEGO RODEO AT PETCO PARK – A FIRST

There was a time not too long ago when country music and all of its associated lifestyle was deemed to be a relatively small industry. That all changed in 1991 when Billboard changed its method of calculating music sales. By actually scanning albums sold (hello UPC!) the country music genre, previously considered a niche, exploded. Once Billboard eschewed the practice of calling record stores to ask what was selling, the likes of Garth Brooks and Shania Twain leapt out of the woodwork and country music became a thing.

In the ensuing decades everything “country” got bigger, including rodeo. So much so that Petco Park will host three (I said three) days of rodeo next weekend. Saturday is already sold out.

The world’s top cowboys will compete for over a half million dollars in prize money. It is the first rodeo at Petco, and indeed the first rodeo in San Diego since the 1980s. But given the expertise of presenting partners San Diego Padres, Outriders and C5 Rodeo, it won’t be their first rodeo, if you catch my drift.

You can expect some ridin’ and rustlin’ so dust off your boots and wide brimmed hats.

