Drew Holcomb On The March – Great New Album and Another Tour

Drew Holcomb was one of the first in a satisfyingly growing list of artists that our daughters suggested we check out. We have seen Holcomb several times in concert, at least once with our kids.

But this is not anything like kids music, to be certain!

Holcomb has released an impressive succession of music across eight albums. The latest album is called “Memory Bank” and provides a range of sentiments.

His career of two plus decades has often included his wife Ellie, and the upcoming tour (starting in late March) has her back on stage with The Neighbors, his renowned band.

The new album is their first full length album as a duo, and it is a delight. As to the title track, Drew has a fond memory.

“When I was younger, my Dad used to say, ‘Don’t expect an inheritance; I put all the money in the

memory bank,'” Drew remembers, thinking back to the family road trips that whisked him across 47 different states while still a teenager. “I think this love of adventure — of seeing and experiencing new things and new people — was one of the reasons I chose my life of music, and it’s certainly one of the reasons Ellie and I got together. We may die broke, but we will have a great time and see a lot of great things, and try our best to live with generous hearts as we go.”

Back when Drew and Ellie started performing together, she was more in the role of providing harmony. With the new album, they swap those roles with every song.

Check out the new album, and you will be happy if you attend their concert when they get nearby.