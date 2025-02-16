David Gray in SoCal

With a sharp backing band, David Gray swept into Harrah’s Resort SoCal and delivered a satisfying performance of some things old, some things new, some things borrowed (Depeche Mode!) and some things a bit blue.

He sprinkled classics from his breakthrough 1998 White Ladder album throughout the evening, and he introduced several tracks from his latest album Dear Life.

Gray’s voice has an appealing tone like fine sandpaper, and he modulates it well. His sound, both on record and live, is built on a fulsome acoustic guitar, with appealing keyboard textures. Onstage he moves occasionally to the electric keyboard, mostly for the newer tracks.

At one point Gray described how he burst out of the Covid era with a “mad writing and recording process.”

Over the course of the concert I was put in mind occasionally of a Bryan Ferry solo show years ago; both artists deploy their distinctive vocal timbre across lush sonic arrangements.

To his credit, most of Gray’s songs have an appealing punch delivered live in comparison to the sheen of the recorded versions.

Each band member adds supportive vocals, adding to the lushness of the performances. The band includes Rob Malone (bass), Tim Bradshaw (keyboards, guitars), John Smith (guitars) and Keith Prior (drums). Gray spoke briefly before a few songs, putting them into context. A poignant moment was when he acknowledged it was the first anniversary of his father’s death, before delivering a blue and heartfelt “The Other Side.” In Los Angeles the night before that song was saved for the encore.

“The One I Love” had the crowd standing; perhaps it was the electric guitar. And drummer Prior moved from his unique use of brushes to traditional sticks. Throughout the evening his brushes were sonically and visually colorful.

Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough” was part of the encore (but appeared earlier in the set the night before).

As we swung into the clubhouse turn, the audience again stood for “Babylon,” which was the set closer both nights in Southern California.

Gray delivered a very satisfying and generous set of 2+ hours.

(photos by Brad Auerbach)