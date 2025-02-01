David Gray – New Album, New Tour

British singer songwriter David Gray has announced his 2025 “Past & Present” World Tour. It comes on the heels of his 13th studio album Dear Life.

The tour promises to include his greatest hits as well as selected tracks from the new album. With many Grammy nominations, Gray has an amazing songbook. His first album was released in 1993, but he shot to international acclaim with the release of White Ladder and the seemingly ubiquitous single “Babylon.” The album’s sales velocity made it the 10th best selling album in the UK in the 21st century.

In Southern California he plays LA’s Orpheum on February 14 and Harrah’s Resort SoCal on February 15.