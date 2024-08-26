Midge Ure Heads to SoCal

For those who know the name, they recognize Midge Ure as the fulcrum of some great British music. For those that don’t recognize his name, they undoubtedly know his music.

Everyone knows the single “Do They Know It’s Christmas,” it is the second highest selling single in the UK. Ure co-wrote it with Bob Geldof in the mid-80s. Other folks know Ure for his work with Thin Lizzy and more crucially with Ultravox. The Glaswegian co-wrote and produced many of the band’s best songs, including the invincible “Vienna” and “Reap the Wild Wind” (the latter produced by George Martin).

Ure is making a swing through SoCal in the next few days, and it promises to be quite a show. He is calling the production “Band in a Box.”

“Lots of people asking me to clarify what ‘Band in a Box’ actually is. It consists of myself on electric guitar, synthesiser and vocals alongside my long time keyboard player Charlie Round-Turner playing live with various loops, samples and programmed drums. A band in a box! This format allows me to perform a full band performance with a ’stripped down’ duo. I will be playing a range of material from my long and varied career. From early Ultravox and Visage to recent solo material. Who knew two people could make so much noise?”

Aug 30: Los Angeles · Zebulon

Aug 31: San Diego · Casbah