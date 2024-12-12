PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM AWARDS TO HONOR DENIS VILLENEUVE WITH THE VISIONARY AWARD

The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Denis Villeneuve will receive the Visionary Award for Dune: Part Two. The Film Awards will take place on January 3, 2025, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running January 2-13, 2025. The event will be presented by Silvercrest and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

“Denis Villeneuve has once again pushed the boundaries of cinematic storytelling with Dune: Part Two. His visionary direction and unparalleled attention to detail have not only brought Frank Herbert’s epic saga to life but also set a new standard for what film can achieve,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “A true visual masterpiece, Villeneuve’s work transcends entertainment, immersing audiences in a universe where every frame is a testament to his artistry and innovation. It is our honor to present Denis Villeneuve with the Visionary Award.”

With growing attention being focused on Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, it is timely to recall the actor’s fine work in Dune as directed by Villeneuve.

The Visionary Award is presented to a filmmaker who breaks boundaries in the art of cinema. In the years that they were honored with the Visionary Award, Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) and Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) received the Academy Award for Best Director; Richard Linklater (Boyhood), Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), and Quentin Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds) went on to receive Academy Award nominations for Best Director. All of these directors' films received Best Picture Academy Award nominations, with The Artist and Spotlight receiving the Best Picture Award. Attendees of the Festival will recognize that Villeneuve joins this year's announced honorees: Adrien Brody (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); Timothée Chalamet (Chairman's Award); Conclave (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to actors Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Lucian Msamati; Kieran Culkin (Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor); Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor); Ariana Grande (Rising Star Award); Angelina Jolie (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Nicole Kidman (International Star Award); Mikey Madison (Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress); and Emilia Pérez (Vanguard Award) presented to director Jacques Audiard and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.

Villeneuve, no stranger to the festival circuit, is an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and screenwriter whose deeply humanistic storytelling and unique visuals have established him as one of the premier filmmakers working today. His most recent film, the highly acclaimed adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel Dune, received six Academy Awards, five BAFTAs, three Critics Choice Awards, and nominations from the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, and Writers Guild of America, as well as recognition across the globe. Villeneuve’s other directorial credits include Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Sicario, Prisoners and Incendies.