Technology Marriages Can be a Good Thing

I look back fondly on several circumstances where two seemingly disparate technologies are merged into one, and the result is brilliant efficiency. For instance, back in the day I had a Zaurus personal digital assistant and a flip phone, both were leading technologies. My boss and I would go to lunch and when we sat down our four devices on the table wanted to mate with each other. Eventually they did. Similarly my clever digital pocket camera mated with the cell phone, as did my iPod. Along the way the horrible original earbuds gave way to improved headphones and the wire disappeared when Bluetooth came along. Nonetheless, my sunglasses have not gone through much improvement over the years, until I road tested my Bruno’s from FLOWS.

The built-in Bluetooth 5.0 technology is concealed along with surprisingly robust speakers in the temples of the sunglasses. For morning walks or Singleton excursions on the golf course, my Bruno’s are a wonderful choice for catching up on the avalanche of podcasts. Admittedly, if I want to rock out to Kashmir, I will don my Sennheiser headphones to maintain domestic tranquility. My wife likes Led Zeppelin in measured doses, and moderate volume.

I found that the FLOWS paired easily with my iPhone. The are also Android compatible. The eyeglasses come in several styles, one of which is effectively the classic Wayfarer design, here called Bruno’s.

The FLOWS proprietary charging cord means you will need to not let it stray, because it is not compatible with other charging cords. Full charge is attained in less than two hours.

The glasses are surprisingly lightweight given what they accomplish.

The polycarbonate lenses seem sufficiently robust for use on the golf course and beach; everyone today knows enough about UVA and UVB protection from head to toe. You can order interchangeable lenses to fit your fashion palette.

I easily took phone calls while lining up my chip shot; the built-in microphone did not disclose my renegade golf status.

I found the five hour battery life perfectly adequate, especially given the strong utility of the marriage of sunglasses and earphones.