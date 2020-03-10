Apple Farm – Luxury Accommodations and Rustic Charm in the Central Coast

The Central Coast region of California is a relatively undiscovered gem, especially for those who gravitate to the state’s big brand destinations of San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and San Diego. Nestled in the Central Coast is the charming town of San Luis Obispo, and one of the coziest places to stay is Apple Farm Inn Hotel.

Leveraging its unique location (near the 101, but far enough not to hear it), Apple Farm is a great jumping off point for myriad destinations: Hearst Castle, wine tastings, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay and Cal Poly SLO.

On check in, we were reminded of the many vineyards nearby with the offer of Chardonnay as we sorted out our room keys. And chocolate chip cookies were ubiquitous. Each afternoon sees even more varietals poured in complimentary fashion.

Our quiet and spacious room featured a four poster king sized bed, which was hard to crawl out of the next morning. A gas fired fireplace added toasty ambience. The sitting nook is where I perused the local paper and my Raymond Chandler mystery. The bathroom had modern fixtures and plenty of room.

The design of the property revels in old world charm, with rocking chairs by the front door, next to the old school apple delivery cart. The full sized water wheel is reminiscent of yesteryear.

The welcoming lobby has coffee and hot cider on offer, pleasantly without charge.

Hearty breakfasts were had each morning in the eponymous restaurant. We shared a short stack and a lovely Tuscan omelet. The on-premises bakery specializes in chocolate chip cookies, biscuits (of course!) and plush blueberry muffins.

The staff was uniformly pleasant and helpful. This is a place your grandmother would want to live, and where you want to come back to.

Booking details here.