- December 8, 2016 · 0 Comment
Santa’s 2016 List for Mrs. Claus – Best Gifts for the Season
Night of 100 Stars & Crown Jewels Ladies Night Out
For 27 years, I have been an invited guest to The Norby Walters Annual Night of 100 Stars — and each year, it has become bigger & better. The Oscar Viewing Gala ... Continue Reading →
Production Update: “Victoria,” the majestic Masterpiece series on PBS
Victoria is another exquisite production for the Masterpiece series (which presented Downton Abbey) on PBS. It is the story of Queen Victoria who was 18 when she was ... Continue Reading →
LA Theater Scene Reviews December shows
With the exciting and lush shows that have filled the Los Angeles area theaters this holiday season who needs to fly to New York anymore to see a great show. Review: Rodgers ... Continue Reading →
The Grinch celebrates Christmas at Universal Studios Hollywood
Just when you thought Christmas couldn’t get any better, Universal Studios Hollywood rings in the 2016 holiday season with something so delightful—even the Grinch ... Continue Reading →
American Ballet Theatre Gala & Joy to the Animals
We were delighted to attend the annual Holiday Benefit dinner at the Beverly Hilton, hosted by the American Ballet Theatre. This black tie event featured a one-night ... Continue Reading →
Santa’s 2016 List for Mrs. Claus – Best Gifts for the Season
As Santa prepares his lists, the most important one is for Mrs. Claus. Here is what it looks like. Santa has taken special care to prepare a mix of items that appeal to ... Continue Reading →
LA Theater Scene for December 2016
The theater scene this season offers a variety of wonderful Christmas shows that are merry and bright. Review: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS, at the Pantages Theatre ... Continue Reading →
Hairspray Live! NBC’s musical holiday treat for Ariana Grande and all-star cast
Pop singer Ariana Grande is a self-proclaimed “theater geek,” and proud of it. That’s why being part of the musical Hairspray Live! is such a thrill for her. Grande’s ... Continue Reading →
