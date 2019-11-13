‘Love Actually Live’ merry blend of stage & cinema, The Wallis Nov. 27-Dec. 29

“Love Actually Live is a wonderful Christmas show. It was catching lightning in a bottle when we did it last year. Now we’re back to capture that magic again,” says Broadway veteran and international concert star Rex Smith, one of the many talented performers in the star-studded ensemble.

For theatre/movie lovers who didn’t see it last year—you’re in for a big treat. Love Actually Live is the merriest hybrid of stage and cinema, creating a holiday party with each performance at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, November 27 to December 29.

“The talent in the show is so deep. From the inspired musicians in the orchestra, to the set designers and everyone behind the scenes, up to the cast. They all have a hand in making it a totally winning production. This show never lets your mind drift. It captivates people,” says Smith.

It is cutting-edge with film scenes from the romantic comedy Love Actually flowing seamlessly into live performances of the great songs that tie together the Christmas in London story.

The Wallis’ Artistic Director Paul Crewes says, “It’s an exciting collaboration with For The Record, which has done tremendously successful productions. Last year, Love Actually Live’s director Anderson Davis and I were thrilled this concept worked so beautifully. This show washes over you with visuals, songs and performances, with great talent on stage. The robust multi-media immersive experience is thanks to new technology that allowed us to present this must-see show.”

Crewes adds, “The response was tremendous. So many who saw it last year wanted to see it again, and many others heard about it and they’re keen to experience it now that it’s back. It’s a great show for everyone to have fun and enjoy. It leaves you uplifted.”

In addition to Rex Smith, who sings “Christmas Is All Around,” there’s an award-winning lineup of film, TV, Broadway and recording stars who make up the ensemble.

Joining Smith returning from the 2018 production are Doug Kreeger (Broadway’s Les Misérables), Tomasina Abate (For The Record’s Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Tarantino), Carson Higgins (international tour of Green Day’s American Idiot) and the multi-dimensional Emily Lopez.

New this year to the lineup of outstanding performers are Rogelio Douglas Jr. (In the Heights and The Little Mermaid on Broadway), Declan Bennett (Once, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Taboo in the West End, American Idiot and Rent on Broadway), Jon Robert Hall (Fox’s Grease: Live, “Glee”), Chris Mann (NBC’s “The Voice,” The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Tour), James Byous (Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Netflix’s “Westside”), Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour, Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Cole), singer/songwriter/actress Aubrie Sellers (one of Rolling Stone’s best country albums of the year), Gabriela Francesca Carrillo (American Mariachi, Netflix’s Homecoming), Levi Jesse Smith (A Bronx Tale: The Musical, It’s a Wonderful Life, Mary Poppins and The Music Man on Broadway), young singer/actress Nayah Damasen, John Battagliese and accomplished violinist Molly Rogers.

“The Wallis is such a beautiful setting for the show. I tell people that performing at The Wallis is like sitting in a Bentley. What a wonderful place to be for this holiday show,” raves Smith.

Co-produced by the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and For The Record, and inspired by the Universal Pictures/ Working Title motion picture written by Richard Curtis, Love, Actually Live is presented by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group, adapted and directed by Anderson Davis, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas.

The Wallis and For The Record’s “Love, Actually Live” runs Wednesday, November 27 to Sunday, December 29 (weekdays, 7:30pm; Saturdays, 2pm and 7:30pm; and Sundays, 2pm and 7pm) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills. For tickets contact The Wallis box office at [email protected] or call (310) 746-4000. For more information visit TheWallis.org.