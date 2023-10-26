‘Love Actually Live’ on stage at The Wallis celebrating beloved film’s 20th anniversary

Co-Produced by For The Record Live, the unique, record-breaking, multi-media theatrical cinematic experience LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE spreads love and holiday cheer from November 22 through December 30, 2023.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills has announce the return of the multimedia concert celebration, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the beloved film’s release, this holiday tradition will be showcased in the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater with performances scheduled from Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The production has enjoyed immense success during its previous runs starting in 2018, captivating nearly 45,000 people with its exceptional staging, state-of-the-art video design, and award-winning production.

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE transports friends and families into a three-dimensional world where the film and live action seamlessly blend, immersing audiences in the heartwarming London setting. Iconic scenes from the movie are displayed on screens that move throughout the set, complemented by an all-star cast of singers and a live orchestra, delivering a reimagined soundtrack featuring songs such as “Christmas is All Around,” “Trouble with Love,” and Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.”

“We are overjoyed to welcome LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE back to our stage,” said The Wallis’ Executive Director and CEO Robert van Leer. “There is no better way to celebrate and enjoy the holiday season than with the visionary cast, crew, and beautifully supported live orchestra that makes this performance one to remember.”

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE is a co-production from the team behind Los Angeles’ award-winning For The Record Live series and The Wallis. Inspired by the 2003 classic holiday film written and directed by Richard Curtis, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, presented by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group, transforms the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater into a giant, immersive cinema for the modern day.

“We are thrilled to bring Love Actually Live back to The Wallis for the 4th year!,” said For The Record Live Executive Producer Shane Scheel. “This holiday season, we celebrate not only the magic of this beloved film but also the beauty of tradition as we mark the 20th year since its theatrical release. Love Actually has captured the hearts of millions, and this show promises to be an unforgettable night of music, laughter and love.”

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE is adapted and directed by Anderson Davis, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas, vocal design by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music directed and conducted by David Saul Lee, choreography by Sumie Maeda, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Matthew Steinbrenner, lighting design by Michael Berger, sound design by Mike Tracey, costume design by Steve Mazurek, video design by Aaron Rhyne, and casting by Ryan Bernard Tymensky. The production is co-produced by Shane Scheel and The Wallis.

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE will grace the stage in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Previews are November 22 – November 28; and runs November 29 – December 30 (subject to change). For tickets and more information call 310-746-4000 (Tues. – Fri., 9:30 am to 2:30 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/LAL.