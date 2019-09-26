Fritz Coleman at Garry Marshall Theatre Sun Oct 13, comedy blessing break from soul-crushing news

The timing is perfect for Fritz Coleman’s hilarious, non-divisive, clean comedy show. Aah, what a feel-good blessing from the relentless soul-crushing news cycle.

“People just want to be taken out of their daily cares and be entertained. I don’t do politics. I don’t want to test the first amendment, or people’s sensibilities about language. I just want people to have fun. My comedy is about shedding light on our common experiences and making fun of them with this particular block of comedy with material. It’s about the euphoria of getting older. Even if you aren’t quite 50 yet, you can use my experiences as a cautionary tale,” Fritz says.

Fritz Coleman’s acclaimed one-man show “Defying Gravity” will help folks laugh their cares away at the Garry Marshall Theatre for a one-night comedy benefit on Sunday, October 13, with two shows at 3 pm (sold-out) and 7 pm (great seats still available).

NBC4’s much-loved longtime weathercaster, Fritz Coleman is a great stand-up comic who has collected four local Emmys for his comedy specials, and eight appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno.

The rib-tickling/side-splitting fellow says the Oct. 13 gig is “a chance to spread my love over my two great passions, the Garry Marshall Theatre and the community of Toluca Lake, where I’ve been the honorary mayor for 25 years.” All proceeds from the show will benefit the nonprofit Garry Marshal Theatre and the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce.

The benefit show is special for Fritz because of his affection for the late great director-writer-producer Garry Marshall. “Garry was proud of his theater, it’s such a beautiful space, and I did two of my one-person stage shows there. When I was rehearsing, Garry would watch and in the most gentle way he would offer a line that would be three times funnier then the line I was using. Writing material is laborious for me, and it was effortless for him. That was the genius of Garry Marshall.”

Fritz adds, “What I loved about Garry’s humor was his middle America sensibility. You saw it in Happy Days and other TV shows and movies. He wanted everybody from everywhere to be entertained. That’s what I hope to do.”

“Roars of laughter are a personal validation of your efforts. As a comic, you are solely responsible for the audience reaction. It’s not somebody else’s song, it’s your material. I get a great deal of satisfaction from my efforts bearing fruit.” Wow, that’s impressive insight into a great comic’s mind.

The 90-minute show is suitable for all ages and is followed by a dessert reception and a chance to meet Fritz.

The Fritz Coleman Comedy Benefit at The Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 West Riverside Drive, Burbank CA 91505, is Sunday, October 13, at 3 pm (sold-out) and 7 pm (great seats still available), all tickets are $50. Visit www.garrymarshalltheatre.org or call the box-office at 818-955-8101.

Go and laugh your cares away!