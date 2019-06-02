LA Theater Scene June shows, from the superb Hershey Felder, to the smash Bronco Billy–the Musical

Los Angeles area theaters have a variety of fabulous shows in June, everything from Hersey Felder, A Paris Love Story, to Bronco Billy—The Musical, and much more with Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, Noises Off, Gather: Surprising Stories & Other Mischief, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Review: BRONCO BILLY —THE MUSICAL has made its world premiere, now playing through June 30 at the wonderful Skylight Theatre. It’s a brand new feel good musical that is destined to be a smash on Broadway, no doubt.

Imagine being in the audience when Annie Get Your Gun was first introduced, or Guys & Dolls, or Hello Dolly. You would know that you were seeing something special, something that would stand the test of time. Bronco Billy—The Musical has the same kind of magic. Full of fun and great songs, it could take its place in the pantheon of Broadway evergreens.

Remember the musicals before the days of one hit wonders. When almost every song in a show became compulsory for Vegas entertainers. Well, there are so many “hit” songs in Bronco Billy waiting to be discovered. Starting off with “Ride With Us,” I could imagine any group from BTS to Florida Georgia Line topping the charts with that anthemic tune. “Our Time Is Now” could give the Jonas Brothers another big hit. “Trust Me I’m A Cowboy” has Toby Keith or Brad Paisley written all over it. John Legend could romance the ladies singing “Just A Dance.” And the list goes on for all the memorable songs that Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres (both music & lyrics), and Michele Brourman (additional lyrics) created for Bronco Billy—The Musical.

The splendid cast makes Bronco Billy—The Musical shine for the Skylight Theatre Company, one of Los Angeles’ top theater companies and leaders in developing plays and new playwrights. Gary Grossman, producer and Skylight’s Artistic Director, is proud this is their first musical production.

Eric B. Anthony is awesome as Bronco Billy, who plays a “cowboy” struggling to keep his traveling Wild West show alive and his “family” of misfits together. Equally outstanding is the entire cast which includes his leading lady Amanda Leigh Jerry, Benai Boyd, Michelle Azar, Marc Cardiff, Randy Charleville, Fatima El-Bashir, Michael Uribes, Kyle Frattini, Bella Hicks, Chris M. Kauffmann, Anthony Marciona, Jamie Mills, and the scene-stealing Pat Town. Director Hunter Bird brought out the best in all of them.

Dennis Hackin wrote the original novel and the film version of Bronco Billy (starring Clint Eastwood) as a homage to his parents who wanted to be cowboys and moved their family from Chicago to Arizona to live out their dreams. Now he has introduced his tale about living your dreams for musical theater-lovers.

Bronco Billy – The Musical is at the Skylight Theatre. Schedule: 8:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays; 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays through June 30. For Reservations: (213) 761-7061, (866) 811-4111 or online at SkylightTix.org. Location: the Skylight Theatre is located in the eclectic Los Feliz Village (in East Hollywood) at 1816 ½ North Vermont, Los Angeles. Go to skylighttheatre.org.

Review: HERSHEY FELDER, A PARIS LOVE STORY…Featuring the music of Claude Debussy— from May 24 to June 16, 2019 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The acclaimed virtuoso Hershey Felder takes us on his most personal journey as he explores the life and music of Impressionist composer Claude Debussy. From the sweeping “La mer” to the evocative “L’après-midi d’un faune,” and the popular “Clair de lune,” this is a soaring tribute to Debussy, and a valentine to Felder’s own mother. The brilliant show is written and performed by Hershey Felder, and directed by Trevor Hay.

Hershey Felder, A Paris Love Story is presented through June 16. And there’s a special bonus on Tuesday, June 11— Hershey Felder invites audiences to join him for a one-night-only performance of Hershey Felder’s The Great American Songbook Sing-Along, taking audiences through 100 years of American music from the Gershwins, Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and many more. Audiences are encouraged to sing along with Felder as he leads them through the familiar notes of their favorite songs.

It all takes place in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. For tickets and information call 310-746-4000, and for an up-to-date schedule of upcoming shows and events visit TheWallis.org.

Review: LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL, at The Garry Marshall Theatre (formally known as The Falcon Theatre) has been extended due to popular demand – must close June 9.

The Garry Marshall Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Broadway play Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill by Lanie Robertson, starring Deidrie Henry as Billie Holiday.

The time is 1959, in a seedy bar in Philadelphia where Billie Holiday gives on of her last performances. She tells the stories from her life between songs and too many drinks. More than a dozen musical numbers — including “What a Moonlight Can Do,” “Crazy He Calls Me,” “Easy Living,” Strange Fruit,” and “God Bless the Child” — are interlaced with salty and funny reminiscences which project a riveting portrait of Lady Day and her music.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill by Lanie Robertson, plays through Sunday, June 9 at the Garry Marshall Theatre located at 4252 W Riverside Dr. in Burbank. For information and tickets call (818) 955-8101 or visit GarryMarshallTheatre.org.

Next up: The Spitfire Grill, July 10 through August 11, at The Garry Marshall Theatre.

Now playing: GATHER: SURPRISING STORIES & OTHER MISCHIEF at the Pasadena Playhouse, in the Carrie Hamilton Theater, through June 22.

John C. Reilly and an ensemble of amazing actors create a spirited evening of story theater. Unleash your imagination and be transported to wondrous worlds full of legendary creatures and colorful characters. It is a magical experience for audiences young and old.

Gather: Surprising Stories & Other Mischief plays at The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA, from May 24 through June 22.

Upcoming on the Mainstage at the Playhouse is GOOD BOYS, a suspenseful family drama, from June 26 to July 21. Go to www.PasadenaPlayhouse.org.

Now playing: NOISES OFF at A Noise Within through June 9.

Noises Off is a hysterical farce that leaves you breathless and absolutely impressed by the comedic timing of the brilliant ensemble that is the heart of the A Noise Within production. Keeping that heart beating as fast as the slamming doors throughout the show are co-directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and Geoff Elliott.

Noises Off is Michael Frayn’s play within a play about a series of mishaps involving a hapless theatre company. There’s one catastrophe after another involving props, entrances, and romances that crumble over three acts.

Precision timing is required of the entire cast which includes Geoff Elliott, Rafael Goldstein, Apollo Dukakis, Jill Hill, Erika Soto, Emily Kosloski, Jeremy Rabb, Kasey Mahaffy, and Deborah Strang. They all are masters of taking the physical comedy to the max.

Noises Off is at A Noise Within, the acclaimed repertory theatre company, (from May 21) through Sunday, June 9, located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. For tickets and information call (626) 356-3121, or go to ANoiseWithin.org.

Preview: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre is presented from June 6 through July 7. The epic love story has a spectacular new production at the Pantages Theatre.

Cameron Mackintosh’s epic production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA makes its triumphant return to Los Angeles as part of its North American Tour. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is “bigger and better than ever before” and features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor. The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier. The beloved story with songs that include “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade” – will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this PHANTOM one of the largest productions now on tour.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA plays June 6 to July 7 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood & Vine in Hollywood. For tickets go to the box office, phone 800-982-2787, or go to www.hollywoodpantages.com.