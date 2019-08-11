Humphrey’s – Best Gigs For the Rest of the Season

The June gloom seems to have lingered into early August, giving pause for thought by many locals accustomed to sunshine all day by now. But regardless of where the sun is hiding during the day, there are several great shows scheduled at Humphrey’s at about the time the sun sets. Any of these shows will make your summer complete.

August 28: Chris Isaak is one of the most assured performers on tour. His shows always guarantee plenty of laughs with his fabulous between-song patter, and more importantly his musicianship is sterling. He has crafted a deep and solid songbook. Over the dozen shows I have seen (ever since his LA debut in the 80s at The Roxy on Sunset), he has not failed to deliver. One of his best lines over the years at Humphrey’s?

“All you out there in the boats? I will be coming out to collect some money from you. Naw, not really. If I weren’t up here I’d be down there with you.”

Other notable shows coming up at one of the finest outdoor venues in Southern California include:

August 31, September 1 : Stray Cats

September 24: Diana Krall

October 3: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Those looking to re-live radio hits from decades ago will find time for these shows:

September 22: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

October 16, 17: Beach Boys

October 25: Three Dog Night

