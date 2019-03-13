BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach Presents a Dazzling and Eclectic Lineup…and Big Wave Awards

We are basking in the peak era of festivals. We have an unparalleled number of excellent festivals on offer. South of Los Angeles along the coast both Ohana Festival and KAABOO have provided festival goers great experiences. Inland of course is the mother of American music festivals, Coachella and its country cousin Stagecoach. And we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock this summer.

Also along the coast is BeachLife in Redondo Beach. On the weekend of May 3-5, attendees will have a dazzling variety of musical choices to make, nearly three dozen in total.

The headliners are epic: Willie Nelson, Brian Wilson and Bob Weir. That’s two founding members of quintessential American bands. Moving down the poster, although the fonts get smaller, the bands are still grand: Jason Mraz, Slightly Stoopid, Dawes, Violent Femmes, Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Ziggy Marley, X, As the Crow Flies [featuring Chris Robinson], Grace Potter, Steel Pulse, Blues Traveler, Colin Hay, Chevy Metal [with Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters], Bruce Hornsby and you’ll just have to hit the link below for the full list or here for a one minute shout out video.

And just announced, the World Surf League will to host the 19th annual 2019 Big Wave Awards on the day before the music starts. On Thursday, May 2nd, big wave surfers and surf enthusiasts from all over the globe will gather on the grounds of the BeachLife Festival for the Big Wave Awards, the annual awards show that celebrates the big wave surfing community and honors the most remarkable big wave surfing accomplishments of the year.

The balmy ocean setting is ideal, and a splendid time is guaranteed for all.

