Allegretto Vineyard Resort – An Unexpected Delight in Paso Robles

Paso Robles is tucked into the central coast of California and tucked into that quaint town is the wonderful Allegretto Vineyard Resort. Allegretto (the name directly references the “cheerful tempo” in music) is a Tuscany-inspired resort housing an eclectic collection of art gathered by the owner from around the world. Whether an Egyptian obelisk, a Hindu doorway or some marble from Italy, the elements have been cleverly curated, making this venue a very unique experience. The art and architecture cut across centuries, continents, styles and faiths yet somehow a distinct harmony is maintained.

The resort Is built around a courtyard with a center water feature that evokes a cello design. Indeed, music is an underlying theme throughout the resort’s design aesthetic.

Behind the resort is a vineyard to the top of which we walked every day. Various features around the property draw you in with curiosity, whether a chapel or a sonic labyrinth. The latter is the first of its kind in the world, and leverages soothing tones triggered by motion detectors around the property. I would like to get Brian Eno’s reaction to this fascinating installation.

The resort is situated on 20 acres, almost all of which is accessible by thoughtfully designed walkways. The manicured gardens surrounding the resort elicit an extremely pleasant Mediterranean vibe.

Inside, several spaces offer further intriguing items. For instance, we marveled in the Sequoia Room at a cross-section from a giant Sequoia tree that had fallen in Sequoia National Park. The tree rings mark a timeline of natural history and human history, from the building of the Great Wall of China to the birth of Christ and the First and Second World Wars. A sense of temporal perspective was certainly the result.

The rooms are very luxurious with top-notch appointments. Our room featured a balcony opening to the inner courtyard, from which we could better discern the cello-shaped water feature. An early morning coffee as the shadows grew shorter was a daily delight.

Dinner on site at Cello Ristorante was very good. The attentive service matched the dishes comprised of mostly local fair. Notable were the Gnocchi ai Funghi and Branzino al Forno di Legna. The latter was built around a savory blend of cous cous, pine nuts, radicchio, butternut squash, capers and salsa verde. Naturally, the impressive wine selection featured local selections. We enjoyed a crisp pinot noir.

The Allegretto Vineyard Resort is an unexpected delight in California’s Central Coast. It should not be missed if you are passing through to the metropolises to the north or south, and makes a fine destination itself.

